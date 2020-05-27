High school team sports football, basketball, volleyball, soccer, and wrestling can begin preparations for a 2020 season on June 1 according to an announcement made by Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson on Thursday of last week.

The announcement came with several limitations, primarily that the activity cannot include full contact practice through June 30.

Practice and competition is permitted for baseball, softball, track, gymnastics, and swimming.

What is permitted is strength and conditioning training in limited groups and individual practice with an athlete using their own equipment.

Booneville head football coach Doc Crowley, through a social media post, said the school will be reopening its facilities on June 1.

The post also noted the top priority is the safety and well-being of student-athletes and that all AAA guidelines will be observed.

Later Thursday the Arkansas Activities Association, in a news release in which it said exact limitations are still being crafted by the Department of Health and that those would be forwarded to member schools.

The AAA release said it will also be providing supplemental information to schools today.

That is expected to include an acclimation process requirement for two to three weeks, a sample form for screening questions and an educational video for coaches and sponsors about COVID-19.

The AAA also implored schools to realize not all families would feel it is safe or appropriate to resume in-person workouts and that others may have planned vacations. In either case, the AAA says, there should be no repercussion for the athlete when they do return to their respective teams.

A decision as to whether the summer dead period will be waived will be made during AAA board meetings on June 9 and 10.