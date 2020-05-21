It should come as no surprise that most of the Booneville boys’ basketball records have been set within the last five years, as Bearcat basketball has begun to show that they are no longer the pushover that they were, with a few exceptions, for so many years.

In fact, of the 46 records I have tracked, 30 of them have been set in the last two seasons. That’s not to say, though, that there aren’t some long-standing records.

Take the mark for points per game, for instance. In the 2000-01 season, Will Swint didn’t join the team until after football season was over, and therefore played in only 15 games. During that time, Swint blew up the scorebook to the tune of 302 points, for an average of 20.2 points per game. He is the only Bearcat senior high basketball player to average 20 points a game for an entire season.

Included in that run was the single-game scoring record of 38 points, set against Clarksville on February 2, 2001. That record was equaled by Blakley Cobb in a game against Two Rivers on December 4, 2018. Eighteen of Swint’s points came in the fourth quarter.

The record for most points in a season is also proving tough to beat. During the 1982-83 season—the first time the Bearcats went to regionals—Brett Green tallied 565 points.

The most points the Bearcats have ever scored in a game is the subject of some debate. I was told of a 108-point outburst in 1976, but the most points I have personally seen scored by the Cats has been 95. That came in the last game longtime Bearcat fan Chester Real attended, and resulted in a 29-point win for the Bearcats over Mansfield.

The distinction of holding the most records belongs to Blakley Cobb. The Bearcats’ all-time scoring (1,219 points) and rebounding (579) leader holds or shares six team records. Close behind is Logan Bradley with five, with Camryn Lawson and Caden Yarborough accounting for three each.

Yarborough came the closest to achieving a triple-double in a game, when he had 18 points, 10 rebounds and nine steals in a 2017 game against Mansfield. Mason Shirey also came close, with 18 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists during a game against Greenland in 2003.

Bradley’s career record for blocked shots, along with Lawson’s career mark for assists, might turn out to be the toughest ones to break. Bradley rejected 176 shots in his Bearcat career while Lawson dished out 326 assists.

The team record of 1995 points in a season, set in 2018-19, may stand for a very long time to come. So should the blocked-shot record of 189 that season, spearheaded by 95 rejections from Bradley. Several other marks set in that season may well withstand the test of time.

On the junior high side, the record for points in a game was set by Cody Harrel. During a tournament game against Pea Ridge in 2010, Harrel was 17-for-25 from the floor on the way to a 36-point game. That broke the 33-point mark set by Chris Boling in a 1993 game against Western Yell County, when the Jr. Cats put up their highest point total in a game with 77.

For a time, Harrel also had the rebounding record when he went off for 23 rebounds to go with 17 points in a 2010 game at Mena. That had broken the record of 22, set by Mason Holder against Lavaca in 2005. But he would see that record eclipsed in the first game of the 2019-20 season, when Dax Goff ripped down 24 rebounds in his very first junior high game against WYC.

The single-season scoring record in junior high belongs to Josh Holloway, who scored 432 points in 2000-01. Holloway averaged 20.1 points per game that season and shot 72% from the free-throw line.

Next week, the LadyCat basketballers will take center stage.