Eriel West was a unique part of history when she officially signed her letter of intent Thursday.

She became the first Northside Lady Bear basketball player to have a drive-by signing ceremony when West signed with Independence Community College out of Kansas.

Her Lady Bear teammates along with coaches met up in downtown Fort Smith and took a caravan of cars to West’s house for the ceremony.

That was necessitated because school has been closed for weeks now due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But West, however, enjoyed getting to take part in the unique ceremony.

"I just want to say that I appreciated everybody that took time out of their day to come and support me and those who were there for me on this journey,“ she said. ”It made me very happy to see my friends and family all come together to support me during these rough times.

“I also want to say thank you to the coaches for making the signing as special as possible during this time. I appreciate everybody so much and I was very happy with the way the signing turned out.”

A guard for the Lady Bears, West averaged 2.7 points, 1.4 assists and 1.3 rebounds per game this past season. Her season-high in points was 11, which was achieved in the Feb. 28 regular-season finale against Southside.

West, who carries a 3.8 grade-point average, plans to major in physical therapy at Independence.

She will also be reunited with one of her former Lady Bear teammates there, as Deairah Mays completed her freshman season at Independence. A guard, Mays was the second-leading scorer on the team, averaging 11.1 points per game.