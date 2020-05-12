RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – Great American Conference Commissioner Will Prewitt will join the NCAA Division II Membership Committee and Southern Arkansas head softball coach Jason Anderson takes a spot on the Softball National Committee as announced by the organization's national office.

Prewitt previously served Division II as a member of the division's Management Council, Championship Committee, and the Football Rules Committee.

The 11-person Membership Committee reviews and considers issues that pertain to Division II membership requirements and compliance issues. The committee establishes policies and procedures for prospective member institutions and conferences to achieve active membership status in Division II. It also has the authority to approve or deny a potential member's request for membership.

Additionally, the committee has the authority to conduct an audit of an institution's fulfillment of membership requirements if the institution is placed on probation for failure to fulfill more than one membership requirement during a 10-year period. The committee also reviews issues regarding membership requirements (such as sports sponsorship and financial aid) that are discovered during the enforcement process, and imposes, when necessary, penalties for noncompliance.

"I am excited about this opportunity to serve Division II," said Prewitt. "My experience in various roles across the division will be beneficial, especially in this challenging, unprecedented time."

Anderson takes over for former Arkansas Tech SWA and current Emporia State SWA and Deputy Athletic Director Kristy Bayer as the Central Region representative on the Softball National Committee. He has previously served on the Central’s Region’s Regional Advisory Committee.

The eight-member committee oversees the selection of teams to the regional tournaments. Following regional recommendations, the national committee sets the final field, as well as the seedings.

In his six seasons in Magnolia, he has led the Muleriders to four NCAA Regionals appearances, two NCAA Super Regional berths and two trips to the NCAA National Championships. In the abbreviated 2020 season, the Muleriders finished ranked No. 1 in the final NFCA poll. He has amassed a 253-79 record with SAU and a 334-114 overall record at the Division II level

Prewitt and Anderson will begin four-year term begins in August.