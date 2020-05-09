These days, Eric Burnett is largely recognized as a state champion basketball coach at Northside.

But Burnett was also a very good basketball player, both in high school and in college.

In perhaps the tightest opening-round poll thus far on the Times Record’s Twitter page to determine the Greatest All-Time Athlete from the Fort Smith Area, Burnett won the poll with 29% of the votes pitting him against three other random area athletic standouts.

Burnett was a standout basketball player at Northside in the late 1980s and eventually went on to play at Arkansas Tech.

While at Tech, Burnett was an All-American player in 1993 and a two-time All-Arkansas Intercollegiate Conference selection.

He graduated from Tech in 1994 as the school’s all-time leader in 3-pointers made with 354. Burnett is also ranked in several other top 10 categories at Tech, including scoring (1,981), rebounding (775), field goals made (615) and assists (343).

Burnett spent several seasons as the boys basketball at both Southside and Springdale Har-Ber before returning to his alma mater as coach in 2010.

As Northside’s coach, Burnett has guided the Grizzlies to state championships in 2017 and 2019 while playing in the state title game in 2018.

Second place in the Twitter poll went to Greenwood’s Doc Sadler, who got 25.8% of the votes. Sadler, a former basketball standout for the Bulldogs, later became head coach at UAFS as well as serving as the head coach at Texas-El Paso, Nebraska and Southern Mississippi.

The top two finishers in the poll, Burnett and Sadler, will advance to the 64-person second round.

Another standout player turned coach, Stan Flenor, finished third with 23.7% of the votes. Flenor was a basketball standout at Van Buren before eventually becoming the longtime head boys basketball coach at the Pointers’ Crawford County rival, Alma.

Former Southside basketball standout Stewart Adams placed fourth with 21.5% of the votes. Adams later returned to coach at his alma mater, and this past season served his first season as the head boys coach.

Opening-round polls will continue to determine the Greatest All-Time Athlete from the Fort Smith Area, which can be found on the Times Record’s Twitter page.