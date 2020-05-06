On a typical April night finding a parking spot at the Billy Kiersey Baseball/Softball Complex and the park is lit up well into the evening.

Of course with the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, this youth sports season has not been typical.

However, unlike the high school and other seasons, it has not been scrubbed yet either.

“We are still planning to have a season. It may be June, but we’re still planning on it,” said Booneville Parks Commission chairman Shannon Cotton. “We’re waiting to see when things open up.”

Cotton said the original thought was if school didn’t resume the season probably wouldn’t begin until some time in June.

Governor Asa Hutchinson said Thursday that youth sports are shut down through May 31 but would be reevaluated in mid- to late May to see if or when play can resume.

The season, if held in June, might entail one or more Saturdays playing date and would likely be a 10 game schedule, Cotton said, with the year ending in early- to mid-July.

“We’re still trying to play because these kids need something to do. Whenever it is we’re still going to try to play,” said Cotton.

There are about 175 players ages 5 through 15 signed up to play softball and baseball, Cotton said.

Before the health emergency declaration, the league of which Booneville and Magazine are members, had already completed drafts and some teams might have been able to get in a practice.

The idea, Cotton said, is to permit a couple weeks of practice before starting play.

“But every town is going to be equal,” she said.

In addition to the south Logan towns, the league includes Charleston, County Line, Paris, and Hartman/Coal Hill.

“Everybody is on board for getting these kids to play, except maybe one,” said Cotton.

The commission also oversees the Booneville City Pool, which typically opens on Memorial Day weekend.

While that date is not possible Cotton still hopes the pool can open.

“These kids need something to do after they’ve been cooped up in the house forever,” said Cotton.