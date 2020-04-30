Drew Morgan, the highly-touted Greenwood football star, who excelled on both sides of the ball, was a runaway winner in the most recent voting of Fort Smith’s Greatest Athlete vote on social media.

Morgan picked up 41.7% of the vote.

Former Southside track standout Hillarie Hatchett Tiffee and NBA star Jim King were second and third, respectively.

Morgan was named the state’s Offensive Player of the Year after hauling in 83 receptions for 1,122 yards and 14 touchdowns his senior season. He also rushed for 19 touchdowns while helping Greenwood to back-to-back undefeated state championship runs in 2011-2012.

Greenwood compiled a 41-2 record during Morgan’s three football seasons.

Morgan was a two-time All-Times Record selection.

At Arkansas, Morgan caught 63 and 65 passes, respectively, his final two seasons. An undrafted free agent, Morgan signed with the Miami Dolphins in 2017.

He officially retired from football in March of 2019.