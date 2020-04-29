The Booneville Bearcats’ 2013 state title run keeps getting better with age.

Following the 255 picks of the NFL draft on Thursday through Saturday, Arkansas’ Austin Capps signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Atlanta Falcons.

Whether that pans out for Capps or not, that makes four players the Bearcats took the field against that season who went on to have an opportunity to make an NFL roster.

A sophomore offensive and defensive lineman from Star City, Capps played at Bearcat Stadium in a 21-7 Bearcat win in week 3 of the the 2013 season.

Capps had already been targeted by the Razorbacks and you could see see why that night.

While he was sought for the offensive side of the ball it was on defense where he excelled that night with four solo and seven assisted tackles.

In week 10 that year the Bearcats traveled to Maumelle where Kendall Donnerson was wreaking havoc for opposing offenses.

Donnerson had a decent game in a 47-17 loss to the Bearcats with two solo and six assisted tackles, including 2.5 for a loss.

Donnerson went on to Southeast Missouri State University and was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in 2018.

He played in all four preseason games and the final four games of the 2018 season for the Packers and is currently on the Las Vegas Raiders roster.

Five weeks, but four games, later in 2013 -- there was a winter storm that pushed everything back a week -- in a trip to the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff the Bearcats encountered Josh Liddell and Kabion Ento of Pine Bluff Dollarway.

Liddell was bound for Arkansas and would, after college, sign with Tampa Bay as an undrafted free agent and did see some preseason work with the Buccaneers.

During Dollarway’s 43-14 loss to the Bearcats, Liddell was 3-of-11 passing for 13 yards. He also ran for 70 yards and a touchdown.

Ento, had one of the receptions for 13 yards — the others were for 1 and -1 yards.

Ento, who finished college at the University of Colorado, also signed as with the Packers as an undrafted free agent as a defensive back.

The following season the Bearcats encountered Hoxie’s Cole Sears.

Sears went on to a standout career with the University of Arkansas at Monticello, with almost 8,900 yards passing for the Boll Weevils.

Sears also drew professional interest and would sign with the British Columbia Tigers of the Canadian Football League, where he would see some preseason work.

After he was released by BC, he was invited by the Cleveland Browns to a private tryout as a wide receiver or tight end.

On the night Hoxie lost to the Bearcats 63-47, Sears was 19-of-27 for 339 yards and three touchdowns and he ran 19 times for 83 yards and four more touchdowns.

Among those in Bearcat purple those two seasons, Matt Berry hasn’t given up hope on the NFL yet.

Though Berry hasn’t gotten interest as an undrafted free agent as of Sunday, or a tryout, he said he is not giving up hope and will take part in a pro day next spring to try to attract interest again.

Berry has chased a dream successfully before. He spent two years getting substantial playing time for Ouachita Baptist University but he really wanted to be a Razorback.

That prompted Berry to leave the Tigers and walk on in Fayetteville where, after sitting out a year in which a coaching change would be made, Berry made the team and played the last two seasons.