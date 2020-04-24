As far as Arkansas women's basketball coach Mike Neighbors is concerned, the coronavirus shutdown hasn't really made a big difference for him or his team.

Normally at this time of the year, right after a season ends, Neighbors gives the Razorbacks several weeks off. The only difference, of course, is that when Neighbors still has the chance to talk to his players these days, he can't do it face-to-face.

"We've tried to keep it normal as if they were here, and if they were on campus at this point in time, this would be a time where we probably would have the least contact that we do in a year anyway," Neighbors said during a conference call with reporters Thursday afternoon.

"We give them weeks off after we get finished with our season and then we slowly but surely have individual meetings, so it's not been that different as far as communication with our kids, it's just been a different form of technology; it's not been a face-to-face meeting."

Plus, Neighbors already has some other things on his plate away from basketball to occupy his time during the shutdown.

"It's really lucky that it's come at a time in my personal life that there's plenty of stuff to turn the focus to," he said. "My daughter's wedding is still on for June 6, my son is graduating high school whenever that happens, we had a flood in our house that happened back near the end of the season that has required a complete renovation of the downstairs so we've started that. ... Needless to say, I've been staying plenty, plenty busy."

But that doesn't mean that Neighbors has put basketball on the back burner.

Far from it, especially after the Razorbacks recently landed graduate transfer Destiny Slocum, a graduate transfer who spent the past two seasons playing at Oregon State and one season prior to that at Maryland.

In her two seasons at Oregon State, Slocum averaged 15.2 points and 4.6 assists per game. She was also an All-Pac-12 selection both years.

At Maryland, Slocum was named the Women's Basketball Coaches Association's Freshman of the Year before she transferred to Oregon State.

Her arrival to Arkansas comes with plenty of ironic twists, as it wasn't the first time Slocum and Neighbors have crossed paths.

In the fall of 2014, before her junior season playing high school basketball outside Boise, Idaho, Slocum committed to Washington, where Neighbors was the coach at the time. But the following season, Slocum's senior year, she de-committed to Washington and ended up signing with Maryland.

That same season, Neighbors led Washington to the Women's Final Four, beating Maryland along the way to reach the Elite Eight.

Then after Slocum's freshman season at Maryland, she received her WBCA Freshman of the Year award at the WBCA national awards held during at the Women's Final Four in Dallas, Texas. Neighbors was also in attendance that night, watching his star player at Washington, Kelsey Plum, receive her National Player of the Year award.

"Seated right next to us was Destiny and her family," Neighbors said.

It was also around that same time that Neighbors had agreed in principle to take the Arkansas job. Soon after officially being named the Razorbacks' coach, Neighbors found out Slocum was leaving Maryland and got her to come to Arkansas on a campus visit.

Unfortunately, Slocum's visit came during a heavy rainstorm, as Fayetteville was hit hard with several inches of rain. Slocum eventually decided to go to Oregon State instead.

Now, Neighbors is finally excited to get the chance to coach Slocum after all those years of previous contact.

"As far as position goes, we like to play as many guards as we can. ... Just by looking at her numbers, this is a kid who has been the leading scorer and leading assist person for her teams that all three of them have played in the Sweet 16, so she can score but she's also a passing point guard," Neighbors said. "She fits with us perfectly because we don't really have labeled positions."

Slocum's arrival gives the Razorbacks another senior on what should be a senior-laden squad as Neighbors begins his fourth season at Arkansas, which finished 24-8 before being denied postseason play due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We had spots on our board and we needed some experience for us to do what we hoped to do. ... We needed somebody that's been through the battles and we obviously couldn't have found anybody better than that, somebody that's been in two Power Five conferences already and has helped her team advance deep in the tournament," Neighbors said.

The coach also took some time to delve into some other subjects Thursday, especially outside of basketball. For instance, Neighbors said he was finally able to see the movie "Greater," about the late Brandon Burlsworth, the Arkansas walk-on turned All-American offensive lineman.

"I had never seen 'Greater;' I had never seen the Brandon Burlsworth story, and I started getting inundated with people saying, 'Hey, I watched this movie about the Arkansas walk-on,'" Neighbors said. "I knew they had made it; I knew they had shot it over at Farmington and they used Gravette's gym. ... But I had never seen it, so I sat down and watched it and it was tremendous."

Neighbors also talked about the departure of Mississippi State coach Vic Schaefer, who recently took over at Texas. Both Neighbors and Schaefer worked together at Arkansas under Gary Blair, now the coach at Texas A&M.

"I was floored. ... You would have never seen me bet one dollar on Vic (going to Texas), but it makes sense," Neighbors said. "When you look now and seeing potential cuts going on at Mississippi State and Vic's a Texas guy, and I don't think there's any sign that Coach Blair is retiring any time soon, yes it makes sense now that you look back at it.

"But honestly, I'm glad he's out of the league (Southeastern Conference), I'm not going to hold back on that. He had built Mississippi State into a monster; I'm not going to say that Nikki (McCray-Penson, who replaced Schaefer at Mississippi State) is not going to keep it going, but I know Vic and what he had done and proven it. (They were the) hardest team probably for us to play against, even mentioning South Carolina."