A year ago, Topazia Hawkins was planning to continue her college basketball career at Division I Southern Mississippi.

However, the former Northside Lady Bear reconsidered and ended up playing at another school in Mississippi, East Mississippi Community College.

Hawkins, also nicknamed "Pae Pae," benefited from the move as she played on a team that finished 24-3 and won 19 straight games, including its first Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges (MACJC) tournament championship since 1984.

The Lady Lions' season ended with an upset loss to Northwest Mississippi Community College in the opening round of the regional tournament.

Hawkins, a 5-foot-7 guard who came to EMCC following a stint at Connors State College in Warner, Okla., finished her sophomore season by averaging nine points and three rebounds per game. She reached double figures in 11 games, with a season high of 18 points in a November game against Coastal Alabama-North.

Now, Hawkins is on the move once more. Recently, she committed to play at NCAA Division II Clark Atlanta University in Atlanta, Ga., and is expected to officially sign in the near future.

Hawkins discussed her move to EMCC, how this past basketball season went for her and why she picked Clark Atlanta University in this Q&A session.

Q: How did you wind up at East Mississippi? You were going to go to Southern Miss out of Connors State, so how did you wind up going to EMCC?

A: After speaking with the staff at Southern and being told I could come try out to walk on to the program, I was pretty overwhelmed. After taking consideration and thinking about my future in multiple ways, I decided to reach out to a player at East Mississippi and asked if they were looking for any guards, and less than 10 minutes later, I was on the phone with Coach (Sharon) Thompson.

Q: What were some of the things that really intrigued you about playing at East Mississippi?

A: The style of play. Most programs like to play slow-paced basketball, but East is fast-paced and I like that as well as the weight room.

Q: How did you like it there playing at East Mississippi?

A: I honestly enjoyed myself at East Miss.; it’s a family oriented program and Coach T probably became one of my favorite coaches over time, she’s not going to sugarcoat anything.

Q: Did you get quite a bit of playing time this past season?

A: I actually got a good amount of playing time; I believe I got the playing time that I deserve and I started nine games.

Q: What did you feel like you had to work on prior to arriving down there and do you feel like you succeeded with that this season?

A: With me being an "attack first" guard, I had to become versatile and develop an outside game and 3-point shot. I do believe I succeeded with that, ending as a 71 percent free-throw shooter.

Q: What was perhaps your most memorable moment this season and why?

A: The most memorable moment was when we all went to church and Coach T took us all to eat afterwards (and said), "A team that prays together, plays together."

Q: How was the coaching staff and your teammates there; did you get along with them relatively fine?

A: The EMCC coaching staff was strictly about business and definitely made sure you did your job on and off the court. As for my teammates, we all grew a bond that I’m thankful to share with them. They’ve became little sisters to me.

Q: Are you back home now or are you still in Mississippi?

A: I am back home for now.

Q: Do you still keep in touch with (Northside) Coach (Rickey) Smith and still follow the Lady Bears?

A: Coach Smith and I talk every blue moon; he’s like that friend that doesn’t stay in touch 24/7, but will always be there when you need him. I still follow the Lady Bears.

Q: How are you getting your workouts in with the social distancing situation?

A: My brother Elliott Hawkins (a former standout athlete at Spiro) has his own athletic training facility in Missouri and right now I’m with him working on my strength and conditioning.

Q: You are planning to go to play at Clark Atlanta University. What do you like about the college?

A: The college is in the middle of Atlanta surrounded by different outlets for food, shopping, grooming, etcetera. Other educational institutions that I’ve attended have the rural landscape of oxygen-producing trees.

Q: And then your thoughts on the women's basketball program there?

A: You don’t hear or read about many female athletes from Arkansas or Oklahoma signing to colleges in Georgia. After speaking with the head coach, Coach (Tony) Bailey, I feel this will be a good opportunity for me, and I’ll be able to learn, grow and gain more experience for the door to be open to me for my opportunities of playing basketball in the WNBA or going overseas.

Q: And what else do you like about the program?

A: The style of play. ... The coach and I both believe I’ll be a good asset and addition to their women's basketball program.