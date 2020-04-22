When the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic led to the postponement and eventual cancellation of spring sports in Arkansas it spelled an end of an inaugural season and of a last season in south Logan County.

In Booneville, Arron Kimes inherited a team that reached the semifinals in 2019, but lost two players to college squads, another to a basketball program and yet another to graduation.

Kimes’ first season as a head coach was off to a 3-0 start before the Bearcats had a game with Fountain Lake postponed due to weather.

“It’s very frustrating,” Kimes said. “The kids had worked hard to get ready for the season. I think we were going to be a pretty scrappy bunch.”

All three games Kimes has been the head coach for were of the run-rule shortened variety, lasting five innings meaning he has yet to coach a full seven inning game.

All three games were also shutouts, meaning Kimes, the pitching coach for the program before being named the head coach last summer, has yet to see an opponent score a run for a perfect 0.00 ERA by the staff.

The schedule early on had been soft, including a basketball and sickness short staffed club from Ozark, but also included conference opponents Jessieville and Atkins.

The Bearcats were already doing the so-called little things like hitting behind runners, moving runners over via sacrifice bunts, scoring runners from third with fly balls and squeeze bunts, while taking advantage of mistakes made by opponents.

“I told them from the start we were going to get back to playing small ball,” Kimes said last week. “Everybody had bought in and doing the things we wanted to do.”

Meanwhile, on March 12 the Magazine School Board accepted Randy Loyd’s resignation from all coaching duties except senior girls basketball.

That same day his baseball team was dropping a game in Danville in what will be his last game as the coach, essentially and unexpectedly making the resignation effective immediately.

The Rattlers were in the second year of a rebuilding phase that had no significant contributions from seniors a year ago nor this year.

The roster this year has only one senior.

The record didn’t show it, but strides were being made. A team that struggled to score at all last year was crossing the plate, but it was still struggling to stop opponents from doing the same.

“This group, they needed to play even more just for the experience, which is kind of where we’re at,” said Loyd.

There were two freshmen and four sophomores starting.

“We can’t get it back. Their problem to start with has been experience so for them to get a whole season knocked out, we can’t get back,” said Loyd. “But what’s there I think can be competitive when they’re juniors or seniors, but now they’re even a year further behind.”

In both cases the head coach is at his alma mater.

A 2004 BHS graduate who was 15-6 during his career as a pitcher, Kimes has been with a Bearcat baseball program since he joined the Bearcat football coaching staff in 2013.

A 1988 graduate of the school Loyd went to Henderson State University, where he started at shortstop as a freshman, then on to Arkansas Tech to help the Wonder Boys win an AIC title. He has been at home in Magazine for 28 years.

Loyd has taken several teams to the state tournament, most recently in 2017 when the Rattlers won their 20th game that season in the opening round of the tournament.