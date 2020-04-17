Tiya Douglas was on the verge of a personal four-peat.

She had been a part of three state championship basketball teams over three consecutive seasons at three different schools: Fayetteville, Owasso (Okla.) and Northside, where she spent her senior season helping lead the Lady Bears to the 2019 6A championship.

Then this past season, she played at Trinity Valley Community College in Athens, Texas. There, the Lady Cardinals built a sterling 32-1 record, won both their conference and regional championships and was ranked No. 1 in the nation prior to playing in the national junior college tournament.

But the tournament was not played due to the coronavirus pandemic, denying Douglas a shot at yet another championship.

Douglas, a 5-foot-10 guard who primarily played forward for Northside, finished her freshman season at Trinity Valley by averaging 13.9 points a game and converted 40 percent of her 3-point baskets.

She also scored in double figures 24 times. In just her fourth game, on Nov. 13 against the East Texas Baptist University’s junior varsity squad, Douglas scored 44 points and tied a national junior-college record by making 13 3’s, which also set a single-game school record.

Douglas is now taking on a greater challenge. Earlier this week, she signed to play at the University of Mississippi, which is coming off a 7-23 season.

Ole Miss also finished 0-16 in Southeastern Conference play and ended the season with 17 straight losses.

But Douglas is looking forward to helping her new team reverse its fortunes by bringing some of that championship experience to her new squad.

Douglas talked about going to Ole Miss and her lone season at Trinity Valley in this Q&A session.

Q: What did you like about Ole Miss and how did you hear from them in the first place?

A: I really liked the staff and culture of Ole Miss and what Coach Yo (Yolett McPhee-McCuin) and her staff are trying to build. My teammate (Taiyanna Jackson, a 6-5 post) is going there and (McPhee-McCuin) came to our games to watch her and she was interested in me so she called me two days before Christmas and offered me.

Q: Were you able to take a visit to Ole Miss even during the pandemic?

A: No; sadly, I had to do a virtual visit with them.

Q: What did the Ole Miss coaches tell you what they expect from you?

A: The Ole Miss coaches told me they expected for me to come in and make an immediate impact, and they want to really expand my game and help me develop into more than just a shooter.

Q: What will it be like for you to compete in the SEC and also get to return to Arkansas along with playing other great teams like Mississippi State, South Carolina and Tennessee?

A: It’s definitely gonna be competitive which I love; I want to compete against the best night in and night out.

Q: I know you were wanting to get that fourth championship in four years. So does it still sting knowing you didn't get that chance for a fourth straight title because of the pandemic?

A: It was definitely unfortunate because I truly believe we would have won the national championship.

Q: What was your experience like at Trinity Valley? Did you feel like that was a beneficial move for you in retrospect?

A: It was definitely a great experience; I was able to get comfortable solely playing a guard position, I developed long term friendships and had great coaches who truly believed in me.

Q: The team had been playing good ball before the season ended prematurely. Be honest, were the chances great that the Lady Cards were going to win the national title?

A: Yes; again, I truly believe that we were going to win a national title. We had all the keys to do so.

Q: What helped make you a better player at Trinity Valley?

A: Me regaining my confidence after fully recovering from my ACL (which she injured during her junior year at Owasso) and my coaches and teammates believing in me.

Q: How are you getting your workouts in with everything shut down?

A: My mother (UAFS women’s basketball coach Tari Cummings) has been working me out; we’ve gotten a basketball goal to put in the driveway and she has a home gym as well.

Q: What do you plan to study at Ole Miss?

A: Kinesiology. I want to be an athletic trainer or PT (personal trainer).

Q: What are some other things you're looking forward to at Ole Miss, both basketball and non-basketball things?

A: I’m looking forward to meeting my teammates and grinding on the court. Non basketball would be getting acclimated to Oxford.

Q: What else will you remember about your time at Trinity Valley?

A: I had a lot of great experiences. I broke records and set records, had a great season, formed long lasting bonds with my teammates and developed into one of the top shooters in the country.

Q: What was your family's reaction when you picked Ole Miss?

A: They were excited and happy that I chose a university that I felt fit best for me.

Q: What were some other schools you considered and was there still a chance you wanted to stay at Trinity Valley for one more season?

A: I had a lot of other schools but I narrowed it down to Ole Miss, Georgetown, Texas State, Miami (Ohio), and (Texas) Arlington, and I thought about (staying at Trinity Valley) but I felt that it was best for me to leave because I have three years instead of two for DI basketball.

Q: What was your favorite game from this past season at Trinity Valley and why?

A: The game I broke the school record, set a new record and tied the NJCAA (National Junior College Athletic Association) record with 13 3-pointers in a single game. That game is because that’s when I realized I could really shoot the ball.

Q: When will you be able to report to Ole Miss?

A: I don’t know when I will report to Ole Miss yet; they are still trying to figure out dates because of this pandemic.