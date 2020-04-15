Justin Mackey was approved as the head coach of the boys basketball program in a meeting of the Magazine School Board last week.

The board met in the high school library to adhere to social distancing and minimum crowd size requirements.

During the same meeting the board accepted the resignation of Randy Bryan as principal and approved Bryan re-assuming head coaching duties of cross country and track, as well as seventh and junior high girls basketball.

Mackey comes to school after having spent five years as an assistant in Lafayette County where he coached basketball, softball, and football.

He will assist with baseball in Magazine — that head coaching job is still open.

Mackey is a Gentry native who has a bachelor’s degree and master’s of arts in teaching from Southern Arkansas University.

He has also served 12 years in the Arkansas Army National Guard, including tours of duty in Iraq in 2011 and 2016-2017.

Mackey is married to Robyn Mackey and they have one child.

Mackey is replacing Buck Chappell in boys basketball and Doug Powell on the baseball staff.

Chappell resigned from coaching duties in February. Powell is leaving the school to be the head football coach and athletic director in Waldron.

Bryan is replacing Randy Loyd in basketball and Ryan Chambers with cross country and track.

Loyd stepped down form all coaching duties except senior girls basketball last month and Chambers resigned those spots when he was named the head football coach.