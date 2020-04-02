The words "junior varsity" or their abbreviation "JV" sometimes carry a stigma with them that a player is not good enough to see action on the varsity in more than a mop-up role.

They toil, in the case of volleyball and basketball, before the varsity games and in the case of softball and baseball, afterwards. Few people are in the stands, or remain at the field, to watch them play.

And yet, the JV programs couldn’t be more important these days. Each one of them has it in the back of their minds that they could be the "next person up" in case of an injury to a varsity player.

Also, if they have the right attitude and commit to improving themselves, they could find themselves starting either later that season or the next.

One that comes to mind is Sarah Parker. In her eighth-grade season, she was strictly a JV player, but improved over that summer to the point that by the start of the next season, she had worked her way up to be first off the bench, and later into a starting role. Parker ended up being an extremely valuable player for the LadyCats from 2005-08, and finished in the top 10 career in both scoring and rebounding.

Another is Nicole Wallace. She didn’t get off the bench much in her eighth-grade year of 2009, even in JV games. But she told then-coach Robert Dean that she was going to start the very next season. She worked in both junior high and senior high off-season and also took it upon herself to do drills at home.

By the time the next season had begun, Wallace was indeed the starting libero for the Jr. LadyCats and maintained that into her sophomore campaign, when injuries set her back. Still, she remained a valuable defensive asset and is still in the top 10 career in digs.

But never has it rung true more than in last volleyball season. Due to a plethora of injuries that beset the LadyCats, players like Paisley Vickers, Raven McCubbin, Emily Nelson, Brylee Washburn, Jessica Cauthon, Abby O’Bar and Hayley Roberts, who had spent much of the season on the JV, found themselves starting or having a much increased role by the end of the season. All of them made tremendous contributions to a team that fell one match short of going to state. In fact, it was the second season in a row that Nelson had earned a so-called battlefield promotion.

Sometimes, players are on the JV simply because they are behind players who are more talented at the time. Most of last season, Jacob Herrera, Blake Jones, Austin Hill, Andrew Mattson and Zac Costa formed a very good JV squad but got little playing time at the varsity level because of the immense talent level that the Bearcats had in 2018-19. But this year it was their turn, and they used that experience well. Mattson and Herrera were named All-District, Costa tied the team record for steals, and Jones and Hill were also important cogs in a team that won 15 games when few expected it.

It has extended into softball this season. Freshman Emily Suttles was going to be the starting pitcher in JV games but when Brooke Turner had control problems early, Suttles was called upon to relieve. She has been the winning pitcher in all three LadyCat games so far this season, keeping the ball in play and letting the potent LadyCat offense do their thing. The LadyCats are averaging nearly 19 runs a game so far so Suttles has had plenty of support.

A JV program is there for a reason, and these players and others like them at other schools should not be marginalized just because they are on the JV team. Because no one ever knows what will happen, and by and large they work as hard as the varsity, because it might be one of them who gets their name called if something happens to a starter.