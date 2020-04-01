When next season rolls around for Booneville volleyball, there will be a new coach leading the team.

McKenzie Morris was named as the fourth head volleyball coach of the LadyCats recently. She will succeed Janice West, who is retiring at the end of the school year.

Morris, a Vilonia native, came to Booneville last year and was an assistant coach for both volleyball and girls’ basketball, in addition to being the head coach for the junior high and seventh-grade LadyCat basketball teams.

The rapport between Morris and her players was very good last season, and she brought a fresh perspective as the assistant volleyball coach. Often, she could be found joining the players in their drills, drawing on her experience of playing the sport. She did the same in basketball and has earned the respect of her players.

Morris becomes the coach as the LadyCats join a reconfigured conference for 2020 which also includes Paris, Charleston, Hackett, West Fork, Lincoln, Elkins and Green Forest. With a lot of experienced players returning—in fact by the end of the season it was an all-underclassman starting lineup— Morris inherits a position where she has a good chance of leading the LadyCats back to the state tournament after a two-year hiatus.