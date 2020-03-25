Two Magazine Lady Rattlers and one Rattler have been named All District for the 2019-2020 season.

Lady Rattlers earning the recognition after a 14-10 season are junior Kiara Vasquez and sophomore Kylie Robinson. Junior Brady Watson is the Rattler representative on the All District team.

Hitting the 20 point mark eight times, Vasquez was the leading scorer for the Lady Rattlers with 16.1 points per game.

She had a season high 27 against Arkoma in the Mansfield tournament.

Vasquez was also the leading rebounder with 6.9 per game, reaching double digits six times.

Robinson set a school record with 42 points against Hector in a game in Magazine in January.

She finished the year averaging 15.5 points per outing. She scored at least 20 seven times.

Robinson also averaged. 5.5 rebounds per game.

Watson blocked 2.1 shots per game and he blocked three or more shots in eight games.

Watson averaged 8 points per game with a season high 16 against Danville in January. He also averaged 7.1 rebounds per game.