Five Booneville basketball players — two boys and three girls — were named All-District for the 4-3A Conference. They were announced last week by the respective coaches, Ronnie Denton and Tim Goers.

Named All-District for the Bearcats were senior Andrew Mattson and junior Jacob Herrera, while senior Baylee Moses and sophomores Joleigh Tate and Heaven Sanchez were honored for the LadyCats.

It was the second All-District selection for Moses and the first for the other players.

Mattson, in only his second year of playing organized basketball, proved himself to be a threat both inside and outside as the season progressed. He averaged 10.5 points per game and led the team in rebounds with 168 and was second in blocked shots with 20. He had three double-doubles in his last five games, six overall, and had a high game of 25 points against Two Rivers. Mattson also set a team record in free throw percent, hitting 63 of 80 for 78.9 percent.

Herrera led the team in scoring with 344 points (12.3 per game) and was second in rebounds with 134. His high game of 25 points came against Hackett, in a game where he also tied the team record for steals in a game with nine. Herrera scored in double figures in 19 of the 28 games played and also led the team in assists, three-pointers and blocks while also taking 16 charges to lead the team.

Moses, in gaining her second All-District selection, led the team in scoring for the second straight season with 13 points per game and was second in rebounding with 150. She also led the team in assists and steals, and became only the second LadyCat, after Brittany Ward, to hit 40 or more three-pointers in one season. Her total of 45 included a team-record tying six twice against Two Rivers and a 5-for-5 showing in the last regular-season game versus County Line. She finished her career in the top 10 in scoring, rebounds and steals.

Tate led the team in rebounding with 221, becoming the first sophomore with over 200 rebounds in a season since Paula Swint in 2002-03. She also averaged 8.1 points per game and led the team in blocked shots with 26. Tate had double figures in rebounds nine times during the season, including four with 15 or more and a high of 17 against Hackett.

Sanchez averaged 6.7 points per game and was third on the team with 121 rebounds, while also finishing second in assists and steals. Her high game for the season was 16 against Arkoma. Sanchez strengthened her game as the season progressed, using her quickness to get steals and proving herself a force on the boards late in the season.