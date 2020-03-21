HOT SPRINGS — Oaklawn announced today that it is moving its signature race — the Arkansas Derby (G1) — from Saturday, April 11 to Saturday, May 2, closing day of the 2020 live meet. Due to the closing of the casino and racetrack to the public, Oaklawn could have raced with purses intact through April 18, but, upon discussions with the HBPA, decided instead to reduce purses across the board and “stay until May.” As a result, the Arkansas Derby purse will be reduced to $750,000.

“Churchill Downs understands the circumstances created by the current health crisis, and, therefore, will allow the full 170 points towards Kentucky Derby eligibility (now scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 5) as long as we meet the minimum purse threshold of $750,000,” Oaklawn President Louis Cella said. “The purse reductions are across the board. If operations return to normal between now and May, we will adjust them accordingly.”

Of the total 170 points towards Kentucky Derby eligibility, 100 points will be awarded to the winner of the Arkansas Derby.

Oaklawn is also moving the Fantasy Stakes (G3) for 3-year-old fillies Friday, May 1, and will reduce its purse to $400,000, but, like the Arkansas Derby, it will still offer the full 170 points towards eligibility in the Kentucky Oaks (G1), which is now scheduled for Friday, Sept. 4.

The Arkansas Derby and Fantasy are among 15 remaining stakes that have had their purses reduced along with all overnight purses. Other date changes: The Oaklawn Invitational moves to Saturday, April 11 and will carry a $200,000 purse. The Count Fleet Sprint Handicap (G3) moves to Saturday, April 18, and now shares the card with the Apple Blossom Handicap (G1). The Oaklawn Handicap (G2) moves to Saturday, May 2, and now shares the card with the Arkansas Derby (G1).

“We are trying to make best of a bad situation,” continued Cella. “And we greatly appreciate the cooperation we have received from our horsemen and the Arkansas Racing Commission.”

Reeve McGaughey Records First Win at Trainer

Eight was enough for trainer Reeve McGaughey.

McGaughey, the son of Hall of Fame trainer Shug McGaughey, recorded his first career victory in Thursday’s seventh race at Oaklawn with Franknjymme ($7.20). It was his eighth career starter.

McGaughey, 30, went out on his own at this year’s Oaklawn meeting after working under his father and uncle, trainer Charles LoPresti, best known for handling grass star Wise Dan, the country’s Horse of the Year in 2012 and 2013. Shug McGaughey won an Eclipse Award as the country’s outstanding trainer in 1988 and was inducted into the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame in 2004.

Franknjymme, who was ridden by Declan Cannon, was a three-quarter length winner of the first-level allowance race for older horses at 1 1/16 miles. Franknjymme had represented the trainer’s previous best finish — second, beaten 2 ½ lengths at the same level — Feb. 8.

“He’d been training well,” McGaughey said. “On paper, he looked like he had a pretty good opportunity. Everything kind of set up the way it looked like it was going to. He ran well.”

The victory was more special, McGaughey said, because Franknjymme is owned by LoPresti.

“It’s nice,” McGaughey said. “He’s my uncle and I worked for him for five years. It all worked out well.”

McGaughey and his famous father talk daily. They really had something to talk about following Thursday’s seventh race.

“He was excited,” Reeve McGaughey said.

McGaughey has approximately 11 horses on the grounds, the bulk for Arkansas lumberman John Ed Anthony.