A chance for Saylor Kemp to appear in a second straight state basketball tournament came up one game short.

Roland's loss to Eufaula earlier this month in the Class 3A Area IV consolation final also ended Kemp's outstanding basketball career with the Lady Rangers, in which she scored more than 1,000 points and grabbed more than 500 rebounds, primarily playing at guard. She's still trying to come to terms that it's over.

"It for sure hasn’t sunk in for me that I will no longer be playing as a Lady Ranger," Kemp said. "I have never known a time when I wasn't preparing for another game."

For Kemp, however, despite not getting to return to play in a state tournament, she already succeeded battling a variety of ailments which threatened to sideline Kemp early in her senior season.

"I was going through a really hard time in my life with having some bad health complications," Kemp said. "I was very sick and had lost near 20 pounds."

It continued to get worse for Kemp.

"I was throwing up and couldn’t eat anything, having a lot of joint pain, and also lots of constant fatigue from being so malnourished," she said. "I spent a lot of time at the hospital trying to figure out what was wrong, tried a lot of different medicines, and had a lot of testing but never got any definite answers."

On Dec. 19, despite still battling pain, Kemp was able to play in a road game at Stilwell. She ended up making a big impact in Roland's 69-32 win.

"That game, I came out and gave everything I had in me and ended the night with 22 points," Kemp said. "It showed me how tough I was."

No doubt, that performance to go with many others left an impression on Lady Ranger coach Greg Pratt.

"Sometimes you don’t realize what all a player brings to the team until you don’t have them; we realized how much she does for us each game," Pratt said.

Kemp remarked that she is feeling much better these days, though there are days where it hasn't been easy for her.

"I am on the journey to being healthier; I still am having complications daily, but have been figuring out what works best for me," Kemp said.

For her senior season, Kemp finished with 8.9 points per game, converting 53 percent of her baskets from the field. She also averaged 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals while the team with an average of three assists.

"This year, she was always having to guard one of the best players from the opposing team," Pratt said. "She was a very underrated defender in my eyes."

It was Kemp's scoring prowess which helped fuel the Lady Rangers in the latter part of the season.

Over a three-game span from Feb. 4-8, Kemp averaged 22 points a game as Roland won all three ballgames. Then in Roland's regular-season home finale against Spiro on Feb. 14, Kemp had 14 points as the Lady Rangers picked up their seventh straight win.

In Kemp's final home appearance as a Lady Ranger, she led the team in scoring with 16 points in a regional semifinal win against Antlers. It was also the game where Kemp recorded her 1,000th career point.

"At the end of the season, I was on a run to reach a thousand points," Kemp said. "It shocked me honestly because I've never seen myself as the biggest scorer and I just wanted a chance to give everything I had left in me for the rest of the season.

"I didn’t want any regrets for not taking my shot."

That also symbolizes the work habits Kemp brought to the table for the Lady Rangers each and every day.

"I have never been the most talented or athletic player, but I can for sure work the hardest and do every little thing right and I take pride in the little things," she said.

It wasn't just the gym where Kemp put in the work.

"Since I’ve been at Roland (arriving prior to Kemp's sophomore season), she has been our hardest worker every single day in practice," Pratt said. "She also hit the weight room with the same drive as she did for basketball practice.

"She always pushed herself and never took days off. Her work ethic is something that every single girl in our program should strive to match."

After being part of the Lady Ranger squad which reached the 3A State Tournament her junior season, Kemp wanted to make it back to state. Roland reached the 3A Area IV title game but lost to Adair; then the following night was eliminated by Eufaula, ending the Lady Rangers' season at 21-6.

While the Lady Rangers will still return plenty of talented players next season, Kemp won't be one of them. Along with Madison Conley, they were the only two seniors on the squad.

"One thing I hope I have taught my underclassmen is the importance of consistency," Kemp said. "I hope they understand how much trust you can earn from coming in every day and giving your all.

"I think if they keep their heads on straight, they will do just fine."

While Kemp still can't believe her playing days as a Lady Ranger are over, there's another issue her and her family — not to mention the entire town of Roland — are dealing with: Playing the waiting game.

The Roland boys basketball team, which includes Kemp's younger brother Jackson — who is a junior — is still waiting to find out whether or not the 3A State Tournament will be played. The Rangers qualified for state, which has been indefinitely suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"We are all very upset about not getting to watch my brother at state," Saylor Kemp said. "We are just doing the best we can to stay positive.

"My brother puts in work every day and that hasn’t changed. Watching him grow this year as a player has been so fun."

It was also Jackson who spurred his sister's interest in playing basketball.

"I got involved with basketball because I would go watch my little brother's practices," Saylor Kemp said. "I played softball at the time, but I just remember seeing him and knowing in my heart that’s what I wanted to do.

"I have just always loved the feeling of seeing results and the rush I got when playing a game."

Kemp is hoping to continue that basketball rush somewhere at the next level.

"I am currently undecided as to where I plan to attend," Kemp said. "I have talked with many coaches and even will be going on some visits soon."

Kemp, who possesses a 4.25 grade-point average, does plan to study financial analytics wherever she goes to college. She will also take with her fond memories of her time playing basketball for the Roland Lady Rangers.

"I just enjoyed getting to deepen the relationship I currently had with my coaches and teammates," Kemp said. "I’ve always been on the team, but never been the senior or the leader and to see the respect and trust from my team (for her senior year) was a good feeling."