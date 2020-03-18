The Booneville Bearcats were scheduled to have the biggest test of the young season so far last Friday at Billy Kiersey Complex but the game was postponed due to the weather.

Unable to play against the Fountain Lake Cobras, head coach Aaron Kimes and the Bearcats hit an extended break at 3-0 overall and 2-0 in Conference 3A-4 play.

That’s because the Arkansas Activities Association announced on Thursday that after last weekend all interscholastic competitions would be suspended until at least March 30 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Asa Hutchinson on Sunday ordered all schools closed through March 29 as well.

What would turn out to be the Bearcats only game of the week was a 10-0 win over Atkins on Tuesday in which Gabe Fennell (2-0) threw four shutout innings for the second time this year.

The Bearcats broke on top in the first inning when Randon Ray drew a walk, stole second, moved to third on a ground out by Ty Goff and came home on Fennell’s sacrifice fly.

The Bearcats took complete control with a six run second that saw Cam Brasher start the frame with a bad hop single in his first at bat of the year.

An error allowed Chance Broussard to reach and Ethan Wooldridge put down a bunt to move the runners.

Dunn Daniel followed reaching on an error that scored a run and Brooks Herrera doubled over the centerfielder’s head to make it 3-0.

Passed balls accounted for two more runs and Brasher’s second base hit of the inning drove in two for a 7-0 lead.

Ray and Goff walked to start the Bearcat fourth and Jacob Herrera would later drive in both with a single. Herrera later scored on a passed ball to make it 10-0.

That meant Goff needed to work a scoreless fifth to end the game and despite having a strike out victim reach to start the inning and a single putting two aboard, he was able to do so with consecutive strike outs to end the inning.

That gave the Bearcats three straight five inning wins.