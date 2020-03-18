After a rain-out put off the Conference 2A-4 West opener last Monday, the Magazine Rattlers got in a couple of games, including the league opener, on Wednesday and Thursday.

Schools and sports have been shut down by state officials through at least March 29 due to the COVID-19 pandemic meaning the Rattlers (0-3) next possible game is March 30 at Mountainburg.

With a league opponent on the schedule for Thursday, head coach Randy Loyd limited his pitchers to a strict 30-pitch limit to keep everyone eligible to pitch on consecutive days — pitch 31 triggers a mandatory one day break.

Reece Nietert took the hill first and threw exactly 30 pitches in a first inning that saw the Indians score four times in an inning that saw a couple of walks, a batter reach on a strike out and a fielder’s choice with no out recorded.

The Rattlers got a run back in the bottom of the inning as Trace Nicolas and Brady Watson both walked with two down and a passed ball and throwing error got Nicolas home.

The most effective pitcher of the day, Watson surrendered a run in the second that came home after a two-out error, a walk, a balk, and a stolen base.

A second missed third strike reached against Haden Littleton, who would play four positions in the game, starting a six run inning that saw two Indian triples.

The lead was eventually 16-1 before two Indian errors led to an RBI ground out by Nicolas in the fifth.

On Thursday the Rattlers lost to Danville 19-4.