The Magazine Lady Rattlers landed in the win column for the first time this season last Wednesday with a 15-0 win over County Line.

The Lady Rattlers (1-3) had suffered a rain-out of a scheduled with Hackett to start the week but made that game up on Tuesday, losing to the Lady Hornets, 21-2, and closed the week, with a trip to Danville.

Schools and sports have been shut down through March 29 due to the COVID-19 outbreak meaning the next possible Lady Rattler game would be March 30 at Mountainburg.

Lady Rattlers 15 County Line 0

The game was decided early as the Lady Rattlers scored 10 times in the opening inning after the first five hitters all reached safely.

Kylie Robinson, Liz Greek and Kiara Vasquez all scored twice in the big inning and before it was over Gracen Thompson and Sydnei Pickartz would also touch home twice.

After the big first inning the Lady Rattlers did not score in the second but put up four more runs in the third and finished the game with a fourth inning run.

Greek also pitched the first three innings for the Lady Rattlers to pick up the win while striking out five.

Hackett 21 Lady Rattlers 2

The Lady Hornets scored eight times in the first inning and were up 14-0 before Sydnei Pickartz drew a bases loaded walk to force in a run in the Magazine second.

The second Lady Rattler run came in the fifth.

Danville 9 Lady Rattlers 6

Kylie Robinson and Liz Greek both scored twice in the game and Sydnie Pickartz and Raymie Davis both worked a pair of walks.

Greek struck out 10 Danville hitters in the loss.