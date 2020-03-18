The Booneville LadyCats had not beaten Atkins at softball since 2015, but last Tuesday they took out five years’ worth of frustration on the Lady Red Devils.

Booneville scored 16 runs in the second inning, sending 21 batters to the plate, and went on to a 24-11 triumph. Shelby Posey both drove in and scored five runs in the win, including a home run in the third inning.

The other two games slated for last week, against Acorn on Monday and Fountain Lake on Friday, were postponed.

The softball season went on hold after the Arkansas Activities Association last Thursday suspended all spring sports until at least March 30 due to concerns about the coronavirus. The next game that the LadyCats could play would be at Mansfield on March 30, followed by a home conference game against Paris the next day.

LadyCats 24 Atkins 11

Atkins scored three runs in the top of the first inning, capped by a two-run single by Caitlyn Roberts, but the LadyCats equalized in their half of the inning. With the bases loaded, Layla Byrum opened the scoring by coming in on a wild pitch, then a bases-loaded walk to Hayley Lunsford scored Shelby Posey, who had herself walked, and Brooke Turner scored on an errant pickoff throw.

The Lady Devils scored three more in the second but then the LadyCats went to work. Sara Ulmer drew a walk before Baylee Moses tripled past the right fielder. Byrum drew a walk and stole second, and Posey sent both runners home with a single. After Turner advanced Posey with a groundout, Leigh Swint dropped one into short left field and then Lunsford laid down a perfect sacrifice squeeze to plate Posey.

Brylee Washburn walked and then the LadyCats executed a double steal, with Swint scoring. Emily Suttles was hit by a pitch — the first of five — and Karmen Kent came in to run for her. A wild pitch advanced both runners and Ulmer sent them in with a single. Moses and Byrum both walked, loading the bases, and then Posey was hit by a pitch. Turner then cleared the bases with a double over the center fielder’s head.

Atkins then changed pitchers and Swint drew a walk before Lunsford was hit by a pitch to again load the bases. Washburn walked before Suttles drove in two with a single and Ulmer, up for the third time, added another RBI single. Moses then drove in the last run of the inning with a single, scoring Kent.

Posey led off the LadyCat third with a home run over the right-center field fence. Turner reached on an error and was replaced on the bases by Megan Reid. The next batter was retired but Lunsford then whacked a double and Washburn was hit by a pitch. Suttles was then issued a walk, scoring Reid, and Ulmer followed with a sacrifice fly to score Lunsford.

Atkins plated three in the fourth, but Posey came up in the bottom of the inning and doubled to score Byrum, who drew her third walk of the game. She would score on a groundout by Swint, and while Atkins did respond with two more in the top of the fifth, the LadyCats had the win long since put away.

Posey was 3-for-3 with five runs scored and five RBI, with Ulmer driving in four in two official at-bats. Posey is now batting .818 and Ulmer .700 for the season and each has driven in 9 runs. Turner and Moses each had two hits as well; nine different LadyCats scored at least two runs with Byrum crossing the plate four times. The LadyCats are now batting .500 for the season. Suttles picked up her third pitching win in as many games.