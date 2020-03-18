Caleb Hyatt won the shot put and placed third in the discus to lead the Rattler track team in a weather shortened meet in Mena last Thursday.

Hyatt, a senior, launched the shot 42’ 10” to win that event and he threw the discus 115’ 7” to account for 16 of this team’s 37 total points.

Xeng Yang added a sixth place in the discus at 92’ 6” and he was also fifth in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 19.15.

Connor Ryan ran sixth in the 1600-meter run at 5:31.78, Ashton Droemer was seventh in the long jump at 18’ 7.5”, and Jacob Hall placed eighth in the triple jump at 34’ 6.75”.

The 4x800 (Ryan, Joseph Posey, Cameron Mattson, Hayden Davis) and 4x400 (Hall, Droemer, Mattson, Yang) meter relay squads both took fifth.

The only score in the girls division for Magazine came from their only girl in attendance as Hannah Green was eighth in the long jump at 13’ 9”.

With the COVID-19 pandemic causing state officials to shut down schools and sports through March 29, the next possible meet for the Rattlers and Lady Rattlers will be March 31 at Mansfield.