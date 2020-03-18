Loyd stepping down from most coaching duties

Ryan Chambers has officially been name the new head coach of the Magazine Rattler football team in a unanimous vote of the Magazine School Board.

It was one of two moves approved Thursday as athletic director Randy Loyd also stepped down as seventh grade and junior high girls basketball and the Rattler baseball coach, leaving only the senior high girls.

Last month the board accepted the resignation of Buck Chappell for boys basketball and last week Superintendent Dr. Beth Shumate said the district isn’t planning to interview potential basketball coaches until after spring break.

Chambers has been with the school for four seasons, spending three as the offensive coordinator for Doug Powell, who is leaving the Rattlers to become the head coach at Waldron.

“I have managed the entire offense for three years,” Chambers said, adding that doesn’t mean nothing will change. “It’ll look a little different but it will be the same scheme. We were already planning that stuff anyway.”

The last two seasons Chambers has helped direct the Rattlers both into the playoffs and to a postseason win and Magazine won a conference title in 2019.

Chambers is also a Magazine graduate, playing quarterback for the 2010 team that went 14-0 and won the Class 2A state title.

For now it appears the Rattler staff will shrink to a two-man crew — the staff was only two strong until Chambers came on board four years ago — with Beau Sikes continuing to command the defense.

However, Chambers said he is hoping some type of help once all the changes with the Magazine staff are resolved.

Because he has been promoted to the top job, Chambers also resigned his head coaching positions with cross country and track.

“Dr. Shumate wants me to run a full off-season program,” Chambers said of the move, especially in relation to track.

Chambers said the current operation of playing seventh through ninth grade players in junior varsity games rather than a traditional junior high schedule will continue for at least a couple of years while, he hopes, program numbers stabilize.

The Rattlers have a nine game schedule for 2020 and may not be able to add a 10th game.

Currently the nonconference schedule is Mansfield and Cutter Morning Star and a conference slate that includes Bigelow, Conway Christian, Hector, Johnson County Westside, Mountainburg, Quitman, and Yellville-Summit.