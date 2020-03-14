Kaitlyn Cline has a vision most of us can't see.

In involves religion, the passion she finds from representing her high school, and where she sees herself three years from now.

The Southside soccer standout will attend the University of Dallas beginning in the fall of 2020. If all goes well, she may study abroad as far away as Rome, too.

"Personally, I'm Catholic, and I love embracing my faith with my education," Cline said. "I love how challenging the academics were; I feel like it was the best place for that. I am very interested in mission trips ... I want to learn more about the world and everything going on around me.

"It's kind of cool that my uncle (Robert) and aunt (Kelly) went there, too."

Academics and athletics have always been on par with one another, Cline said.

"I've always been very focused on my grades," she said. "I love athletics, and athletics is a huge thing with me, but academics have always been an important thing. Becoming an adult, I think that's (academics) very important.

"I always viewed college as a time to put in the work, and if you do that and keep a good attitude and positive mindset, life will be a breeze."

Cline began her academic assault in junior high.

"I began working my butt off with my education and taking rigorous AP classes at Trinity so it would set me up for Southside," she said.

Cline's soccer career began not long after she started to learn to write her name. She fell in love with the sport at a young age.

"I primarily started playing soccer with the River Valley Football Club when I was three," she said. "A lot of kids try out soccer and go to something else, like basketball or softball, but it's something that always touched my heart. I had a deep love for it."

Cline hasn't forgotten her roots, either.

"It's about my coaches and my teammates," she explained. "Without them I may not have been in the sport this long. Without my teammates and coaches, I don't know if I would necessarily love it as much as I do now."

Cline has played a number of positions over the course of her high school career. "My freshman year, I was a midfielder and played defense or I filled in wherever they needed me," she said.

Cline played outside backer as a sophomore and junior. This year, she is primarily a center back on defense.

Two years ago, the Mavericks reached the semifinal round of the 6A state tournament.

Last year, the team dropped to 2-14.

This season — with Cline's younger sister, Haley, on the roster, and her dad, Keith, volunteering as one of the team's coaches — the Mavericks have started slow.

The Mavericks, like everyone else, are currently in limbo because of the coronavirus outbreak and hope to resume play the first week of April. The Arkansas Activities Association suspended the season for two weeks until officials can assess what to do next.

The team has dropped back-to-back 1-0 decisions to Har-Ber and Springdale, and three straight by a single goal.

All that has done, however, is strengthen Cline's passion for the game and her school.

"To call myself a Maverick, to wear the blue, red and white, it's an honor," she said. "When I was younger, I remember going to football and basketball games. I remember seeing the older high schoolers and the way they represented Southside. It's nice to know that I'm part of the family at Southside.

"When I leave Southside, I will always be a Maverick — that's my school!"

Cline said of her most recent coaches, that Jeremy Davis, who passed the torch to Bijan Timjani last season, is a longtime family friend, and that Mavs' volunteer assistant Henry Gutierrez led her on the path to attend the University of Dallas.

"I can't say enough about the impact they've had on me," Cline said.