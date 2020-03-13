After playing scrimmages to start the week, the Magazine Rattlers and Lady Rattlers opened their baseball and softball seasons against Western Yell County Friday.

It looked good for Magazine for a while as the Rattlers opened a 7-1 lead in the first before eventually being handed a 26-17 loss. The Lady Rattlers, who also led 2-0 after one inning, lost 13-6.

Despite the run count in the baseball game there were only 17 hits, nine by the Rattlers. Austin Krigbaum accounted for three of the Magazine hits.

However, there were also a combined 40 walks, with Magazine pitchers issuing 26 of them. There were also 16 errors, with each side charged with eight.

Brady Watson led the Rattlers with four RBI and Krigbaum had three. Nate Bryan had a triple for the Rattlers.