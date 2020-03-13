After having their scheduled season opener at Dardanelle canceled the Booneville LadyCats were keen to get their softball season underway. And they showed it in their first two games, rolling to impressive wins over Waldron and Jessieville.

Much had been said about the promise of this year’s freshmen and so far it has been fulfilled. Layla Byrum’s first career at-bat resulted in a home run and she was 4-for-5 in all with four RBIs against Waldron, while Sara Ulmer went 3-for-4 with five RBIs versus Jessieville. Meanwhile Emily Suttles picked up two pitching wins in relief of Brooke Turner.

That’s not to say that the upperclassmen haven’t done their part. Shelby Posey was 3-for-4 in both games with four RBIs and Baylee Moses whacked a home run and triple against Jessieville.

The LadyCats host Fountain Lake on Friday before their first road game of the season, at Lamar next Tuesday.

LadyCats 13 Waldron 5

The first out of the season was recorded when Joleigh Tate threw out a Waldron runner trying to take third after a walk and stolen base. After a sacrifice bunt for the second out, though, Brooke Turner walked the next five batters and was relieved by Emily Suttles, who got out of the inning on a forceout. The second Booneville batter of the season, Layla Byrum, took a 2-2 pitch from Ashton Parsons and deposited it over the center field fence.

Hayley Lunsford led off the second inning with a single and Sara Ulmer followed after one out with a double. Waldron changed pitchers and Baylee Moses greeted Ashton Young with a two-RBI single. Byrum then launched another shot that hit the right-field fence on the fly for a triple and Shelby Posey then sent her plateward. Tate reached on an error and Leigh Swint drove Posey home with a base hit, and Tate would later score on an error.

After the Lady Bulldogs got one back on a steal of home, Moses reached on a Waldron miscue to lead off the third and Byrum drove a double to the right-center field gap to send her home. She would score when Suttles dropped a looping line drive behind second base. They subsequently loaded the bases but couldn’t capitalize.

Byrum would turn in a web gem when she snared a hard line drive to rob the Waldron leadoff batter in the fourth of a certain hit. The Lady Bulldogs did score one in the fifth but Byrum, with two outs in the sixth, doubled to send in Ulmer, after which Booneville loaded the bases again. This time Turner, re-entering the game, sent them all home with a double to set the final score.

Byrum was 4-for-5 with four RBIs and four runs scored; Turner drove in three runs and Moses two. Lunsford, Swint and Ulmer each had two-hit games as the LadyCats hammered out 18 hits. Suttles struck out three batters in getting the win.

LadyCats 19 Jessieville 7

Brooke Turner struck out the first and last batters in the first inning, but walked three in between and Jessieville got two of them home. But Booneville racked up eight runs after two outs in their half of the first. With the bases loaded, Leigh Swint singled down the left-field line to drive in Baylee Moses (walk) and Layla Byrum (single). Brylee Washburn got the next RBI with a single to drive in Joleigh Tate and Sara Ulmer, after a wild pitch advanced runners to second and third, drove Hayley Lunsford and Washburn home with a single. Moses capped it with a drive that cleared the right-center field fence.

Turner continued to have control problems, walking the first four Lady Lion batters in the second. Emily Suttles relieved and gave up a two-RBI double, but then got out of the inning with no further damage, helped by a play at the plate where Byrum threw out a Jessieville runner. Booneville loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning but could score only once, when Shelby Posey came in on a wild pitch.

The LadyCats exploded again in the third, scoring nine runs. Ulmer reached on an error and stole second to start it and Moses then sent one past the Jessieville right fielder for a triple. After a walk to Byrum, Posey sent them both in with a double and would score on an error. Tate followed with an RBI single and scored on a hit by Washburn, who went to second on the throw, setting the stage for Ulmer to get a two-RBI single and to eventually score on a hit by Posey. The final run scored when Ulmer popped a ball into the area between the pitcher and second base to score Swint, who had singled and advanced when Lunsford was hit by a pitch.

Ulmer, batting in the ninth position, went 3-for-4 with five RBIs and three runs scored. Posey and Moses drove in three runs each with Swint and Washburn knocking in two apiece. Suttles again got the pitching win, striking out three Lady Lions.