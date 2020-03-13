With Arron Kimes debuting as head coach, the Booneville Bearcats opened the season with a 11-0 run-rule win over Charleston at Billy Kiersey Baseball/Softball Complex last Monday.

They followed that up with a 16-0 five inning combined no hitter win in the Conference 3A-4 opener over Jessieville on Friday.

Bearcats 11 Ozark 0

Senior Gabe Fennell drew the opening day start and needed 10 pitches to retire Ozark leadoff hitter Tyler Sanders on a ground ball to Ethan Wooldridge at first base.

Fennell (1-0) needed only 50 more pitches to get through four innings, allowing just one hit and striking out five.

Ty Goff completed the one-hit shutout with a perfect fifth, including a pair of strike outs.

The Bearcats took a 2-0 lead against Colton Moon in their first at bat getting singles from Randon Ray, Goff, and Fennell to produce one run and a sacrifice fly from Jacob Herrera.

It was the first of three sacrifices resulting in a run scored.

Dylan Herriage’s two inning stint on the mound for Ozark started by facing the three freshmen in the Bearcat lineup.

Dunn Daniel, who would score his first of three runs, worked a walk, an error allowed Peyton Tatum to reach, and Brooks Herrera drove in a run with a ground ball to make it 3-0.

Ray (2-for-2) singled home another in Brooks Herrera, who had moved up on a passed ball for a 4-0 lead.

The third inning would see six Bearcat runs with the inning again starting with a walk to Chance Broussard, who drew the start behind the plate.

After a single by Daniel, Tatum reached on an error for the second time and a run scored.

Brooks Herrera followed with a squeeze bunt for a second run.

A pair of hit batters loaded the bases and a two error play — giving the Hillbillies four on the day — allowed two runs to score for an 8-0 lead.

Jacob Herrera smashed a single to score two more, giving him three RBI day and the Bearcats a 10-0 lead.

Fennell surrendered a single to Ty Williams leading off the Hillbilly fourth but Ray ended the inning with a double play on a ball hit by Moon.

Singles by Daniel and Brook Herrera sandwiched a walk to Tatum and Ray drove in his second run with a sacrifice fly in the fourth to make it 11-0.

Bearcats 16 Jessieville 0

Randon Ray (1-0) got the start and helped get himself all the run support he needed in the first inning.

After a 1-2-3 top of the first Ray reached on an error.

That was the first of 10 for the Lions, who were playing their fourth game of the week.

Ty Goff sacrificed Ray to second and Jacob Herrera singled the sophomore home for a 1-0 lead.

A two-out single by Ethan Wooldridge scored a second run for Wooldridge’s first RBI of the day.

Ray walked Luke Goessman to open the Lion second and he moved to second on a ground out.

Goessman was trying to take third on a ball that bounced in front of Chance Broussard at the plate but the hitter, Carson Freeland, backed into the way and was called out for interference.

Ray singled home a run in the second and a two out error scored another to make it 4-0.

A Peyton Tatum single, accompanied by an error, made it 5-0 in the third but, after Tatum was picked off for the second out, Ray singled and Goff walked.

An error prolonged the inning and before it finally ended the Bearcats led 12-0.

Included was a balk to score a run, three passed balls that allowed runs to score and Broussard drove in two with a single.

Broussard was on his way to a four RBI day as he drove in two more in a four run fifth that saw the lead grow to 16-0.

Broussard, Wooldridge, Ray, Tatum, Dunn Daniel and Jacob Herrera all had multiple hit games in the 14-hit attack.

Ray needed only 34 pitches through three innings, striking out four and walking one.

Jacob Herrera finished it, striking our four more over two innings, but walking three.