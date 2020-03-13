Caleb Hyatt won the discus throw and Xeng Yang placed second in both hurdle events to lead the Magazine Rattler track squad at Bearcat Relays in Booneville last week.

Hyatt won the discuss with a throw of 119 feet. Yang was second in the 110-meter hurdles at 18.06 and in the 300-mter hurdles at 47.11.

Yang added a third in the discus with a throw of 104’ 1” as did the 4x800-meter relay team of Connor Ryan, Hayden Davis, Joseph Posey and Cameron Mattson with a time of 10:06.83.

Ryan ran the 3200-meters in 11:58.67 to take fourth.

Ashton Droemer took fifth in the pole vault, clearing 9 feet, and he was also sixth in the triple jump at 34’ 2”.

Mattson added a seventh place in the 110-meter hurdles at 20.25.

Girls

The top girls finish was Hannah Green winning the pole vault at 7’ 6”.

Carlee Parrish took third in the 400-meter dash at 1:13802, Taryn Leslie was fifth in the long jump at 13’ 8.5”, and Green added an eighth place in the 100-meter dash at 15.22.