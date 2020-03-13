Lady Cats meet runner-up

Fresh off his state indoor meet win in the triple jump, Evan Schlinker won that event, the long jump and was on the 4x100 and 4x400 meter relay winning teams at Bearcat Relays last Tuesday, leading the Bearcats to a meet win.

Schlinker was the high point award winner in the boys division winning the triple jump at 41’ 11”. and the long jump at 21’ 9.5” in his last Bearcat Stadium event.

He ran a leg of the 4x400-meters along with Ty Goff, Blazen Jones, and Casey Mattson, which was the only squad under four minutes with a cumulative 3:56.47.

Schlinker also teamed with Randon Ray, Colton Ritchie, and Goff for a 46.16 in the 4x100.

Rounding out his 33 point night, Schlinker added a second place in the 100-meter dash, running an 11.59.

The Bearcats also had Goff win both the 400-meter dash with a time of 54.63 and the pole vault at an even 10 feet.

Austin Hill also scored a first in the 1600-meters, edging Ozark’s A.J. Post by .03 at the finish line with a time of 4:58.94.

Other sprint event scoring came from Ritchie placing fourth in the 100-meter dash at 11.79 and Jones taking third in the 200 at 24.85.

The Bearcats also picked up two placements in both hurdles with Race Blansett third in both the 110-meters at 18.81 and the 300 at 48.06. Mattson was fourth in the 110 at 19.31 and seventh in the 300 with a 49.66.

The Bearcats also had field scoring from Hill placing fourth in the high jump at 5’ 6” and Jarrick Carey going 5’ 2” for sixth, and Ritchie taking third in the long jump at 18’ 4.5”

Evan Pirraglia launched a 40’ 3” shot put for second and Cort Mizell’s toss of 39’ 11” took third to round out the scoring.

The Bearcats were able to win the meet despite missing Rocky Ross, who won the high jump in the state indoor meet on Feb. 28.

Girls

Joleigh Tate won the 400-meter dash, Abby O’Bar won the shot, and the 4x400-meter real team of Brylee Washburn, Heaven Sanchez, Hayley Lunsford, and Tate also took first for the Lady Bearcats who finished as the meet runner-up.

Tate won the 400 with a time of 1:08.72 and O’Bar won the shot with an even 30’ toss, with Tate placing second at 29’ 7.5”.

Also placing second was the 4x100-meter relay team of Becky Scott, Washburn, Sanchez and Lunsford with a time of 57.25.

Sanchez was third in the 100-meter dash at 14.24 with Scott in seventh at 15.02 and Scott took fifth in the 200 at 31.63.

Tate and Lunsford tied in the high jump at 4’ 6” but Tate got the third place and Lunsford the fourth place points due to the scratches tiebreaker.

Washburn added a third in the long jump at 14’ 2” and a fourth in the disc at 73’ 1”. O’Bar took sixth in the discus at 68’ 3”.

Mansfield won the girls division of the meet.