FAYETTEVILLE — Though each come off defeat, a very different week awaits the University of Arkansas’ basketball teams.

The women’s team of third-year Razorbacks coach Mike Neighbors readies for next week’s NCAA Tournament.

The Razorbacks men of first-year coach Eric Musselman need a miraculous five wins in five days to win the SEC Tournament and accompanying automatic NCAA Tournament berth. They perhaps need winning Wednesday night’s SEC Tournament first-round play-in game against Vanderbilt in Nashville just to be absolutely assured of repeating last year’s trip to the NIT.

Musselman’s Hogs stand 19-12 so a NIT trip would seem in hand if they want.

But the NIT takes only 32 teams and awards automatic bids to regular season conference champions upset in their conference tournaments then at large snubbed by the NCAA Tournament.

So NIT berths can disappear even for the power conference obvious.

Musselman just talks next game, Wednesday night’s SEC Tournament play-in opener against Vanderbilt after the Texas A&M Aggies apparently burst the Razorbacks’ at large NCAA Tournament bubble.

Last Saturday, the Razorbacks closed their SEC regular season at 7-11 in league play, falling 77-69 to the Aggies in College Station, Texas.

A victory over Vanderbilt may look easy. The Razorbacks, with SEC leading scorer Mason Jones scoring but one Arkansas point, clobbered the Commodores, 75-55, on Jan. 15 at Walton Arena in the season’s lone Arkansas vs. Vandy confrontation.

Look again. Against the SEC teams they’ve played twice, A&M, LSU, Missouri, Tennessee and Mississippi State, Arkansas swept none. They split with four, always winning at home, and were swept by Mississippi State.

Wednesday's game won’t be in Vanderbilt’s uniquely configured Memorial Gym. But the Bridgestone Arena SEC Tournament site is in Nashville, Vanderbilt’s town.

Though last in the SEC 3-15, Vandy won its last two games, 87-79 on March 3 at Alabama and 83-74 last Saturday over South Carolina.

For a program that didn’t win a SEC game last season, first-year Coach Jerry Stackhouse has the Commodores confidently sailing.

“Let’s go catch white lightning, man,” Stackhouse said after Saturday’s success. “We’re at home. Hopefully everybody is excited. Go buy some tickets for the SEC Tournament and come out and support us.”

Any road setting has been bad for the Hogs, 0-5 traveling since winning Feb. 1 at Alabama.

"We haven't played very well on the road of late," Musselman said on Saturday’s postgame radio. "Tonight was another game where that was the case."

SEC leading scorer Jones scored 30. Isaiah Joe scored 22. Jimmy Whitt scored 10. Yet Arkansas lost by eight.

“We had three guys that played well, not much else,” Musselman said.

As usual, they got cleaned on the boards (41-25). And their usual compensation, taking care of the ball, betrayed them committing 16 turnovers. Their formally nationally leading 3-point defense also betrayed.

A&M’s Wendell Mitchell, averaging 9.7 points before the game, scored a season-high 25 points including a season high 5-of-10 treys.

The Hogs fouled 29 times. Three fouled out.

It all fed into another road loss.

“We had turnover after turnover and we didn’t back on defense,” Joe said. “That’s how they got ahead.”

Musselman bemoaned the defense.

“Our 3-point defense has slipped of late as well,” Musselman said. “Obviously we have to get more stops and defend without fouling.”

Meanwhile Neighbors’ Razorbacks came home elated from their SEC Tournament in Greenville, S.C. even as it ended with a 90-64 semifinal loss to South Carolina. South Carolina not only is the SEC regular season champion but ranked No. 1 in the country with all the attributes of great Pat Summitt coached Tennessee and Geno Auriemma coached Connecticut teams of women’s national championships past.

No doubt Neighbors’ Razorbacks likely fare even better than their fine 24-8 if they hadn’t played South Carolina three times.

The Razorbacks finished a tied with four team for third 10-6 in the SEC. In the SEC Tournament’s second round they rallied from down 17 to beat 67-66 the Texas A&M Aggies. The Aggies are one of the 10-6 tied for thirds. Because of beating Arkansas Jan. 2 in Fayetteville they were seeded rested into last Friday’s game while the Razorbacks opened last Thursday routing Auburn, 90-68.

Now Neighbors’ Razorbacks await next Monday’s announced NCAA Tournament assignment.