After a couple of years without a club volleyball team, Booneville again has an option for those girls who want to better themselves in the off-season without having to travel to Fort Smith or elsewhere to practice.

Once again affiliated with Fort Smith Juniors, the team, called Booneville United Chaos, has participated in five tournaments so far this club season and currently are on a roll, finishing first or second in their bracket in their last three tournaments.

They won the silver bracket at a Tulsa tournament and took home top honors in the bronze bracket at the 501 Volley Invitational in Benton before gaining a runner-up in the silver at the Natalie Jones Memorial in Fayetteville this past weekend.

Chaos are playing in the 17-and-under division, though most of the players could be playing as many as three age divisions lower. Playing tougher competition at the higher levels pushes the team to improve their game.

The team is coached by former Booneville volleyball coach Candy Goff and has former LadyCat standouts Macy Geddes and Haley Carter as assistant coaches.

On a tournament weekend between 8 and 10 players suit up to face other club teams from several different states. Playing club in the off-season enhances their game skills and has them well-prepared for the 2020 school ball season.

The four Booneville players who are core members of the team are junior Brylee Washburn and sophomores Hayley Lunsford, Abby O’Bar and Katelynn Spain. They are joined by players from Charleston, Lavaca and Van Buren for tournaments.

Sometimes a conflict with other extra-curricular activities prevents one of more of the players from being there and other players are ready to compete when needed. Booneville sophomore Paisley Vickers joined the team at the last two tournaments and freshman Karmen Kent saw action last weekend.

There is little rest for Chaos as they have tournaments the next two weekends. They will travel to Conway for a tournament this weekend and follow that up with Volley in the Rock in Little Rock.

LadyCat sophomore Jessica Cauthon is also playing in club volleyball this winter. She is part of FSJ’s 16 Regional Plus team which is also meeting with some success.