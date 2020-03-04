The Magazine Rattlers came up short of repeating as Class 1A/2A state indoor champions Friday night at the Randal Tyson Center in Fayetteville.

The Rattlers scored 84 points but were hampered by the loss of Tatum Scott to a hamstring injury after Scott won the 400-meter dash.

Scott was penciled in for two more events but likely could not have helped make up the eventual difference as Lafayette County finished with 110 points.

Scott won both the long jump (18’ 9.5”) and the 400 (55.88) and Magazine’s Caleb Hyatt also won shot put in the division with a launch of 41’ 2”.

In each of the events in which they won the Rattlers also picked up additional points as Kobe Faughn was a medal winning third in the shot put at 37’ 1”, Ashton Droemer was sixth in the long jump at 17’ 5.5”, and Jacob Hall was sixth in the 400 at 1:01.00.

Magazine also scored twice in the triple jump with Hall going fourth and Droemer fifth, and in the high jump with Haden Littleton placing fourth to round out the field event scoring.

Xeng Yang placed fourth in the 60-meter hurdles and Scott was fifth in the 60-meter dash, giving him 24 total points in the meet.

In other sprint events it was the 200 where Scott was missed the most as the event was one of only two in which Magazine did not score.

In the mid-distance and distance events Sam Warner was eighth in the 800-meter run, Connor Ryan was seventh in the 1600-meter run and Ryan was also fourth in the 3200-meter run.

Both relay teams also picked up points. Ryan, Cameron Mattson, Joseph Posey and Warner were fourth in the 4x800 and Yang, Tsim Neeg Vang, Droemer, and Hall were third in the 4x400.

Girls

With a squad of only five, the Lady Rattlers managed to place sixth overall.

Taryn Leslie had the top Magazine finish with a second in the triple jump at 25’ 0.5”. It was one of three event the senior scored points as she was fifth in the long jump and sixth in the 200 for 15 of the Lady Rattler 38 points.

Carlee Parrish picked up a pair of third place medals in the 400 (1:14.17) and 800 (3:08.82). Her sister, Sarai Parrish, was fifth in the shot put.

Rounding out the Lady Rattler scoring were Trinity Bull finishing fifth in the 60-meter dash and Hannah Green placing sixth in the triple jump.