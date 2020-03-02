The Clarksville Lady Panthers' bid to repeat as 4A-1A state swimming champs fell short Saturday at the 4A-1A state meet in Bentonville.

The Panthers took second (222 points). Magnolia was the overall winner with 266 points.

Clarksville's 200 medley relay team took first with a time of 2:04.97. The squad consisted of Chloe Weathers, Hannah Melton, Emma Dunsworth and Ashley Laster.

Clarksville won the event by four seconds on runner-up Magnolia.

Weathers placed second (2:24.87) in the girls 200 individual medley and third (1:03.89) in the girls' 100 backstroke.

Melton was second (58.17) in the girls 100 freestyle and second (1:13.71) in the 100 breaststroke.

Scranton's Isabel Shelton took fourth (6:00.68) in the 500 free. Clarksville's Emma Dunsworth was sixth.

Clarksville's 200 free relay team of Annie Talley, Addilin Brown, Braidyn Davis and Macy McPhillips finished eighth.

In the girls' 400 free relay, Clarksville's Emma Dunsworth, Laster, Weathers and Melton led the team to a fourth place finish (4:09.74).

Clarksville's Nate Hylton was sixth (24.54) in the boys 50 freestyle and seventh in the 100 free.

Three area swimmers — Ethan Spillers of Subiaco, Matthew Shelton from Scranton and Lavaca's Doug Haulmark — finished second, third and seventh, respectively, in the 100 butterfly.

Spillers came in with a time of 53.64; Shelton placed third with a time of 58.14. Spillers also took second (1:04.31) in the 100 breaststroke.

The Panthers' Matthew Dunsworth took fifth (2:26.52) in the boys 200 IM.

Matthew Shelton was also fifth (5:29.54) in the 500 free.

Clarksville's 200 free relay team was fifth (1:47.26). The team included Hilton, Nick Juma, Jared Riordan and Eduardo Almaraz.

Almaraz, White, Dunsworth and Hylton helped the to a seventh place finish in the 400 free relay.

The Northside Grizzlies tied for 12th at the 6A state meet with 45 points. The team's 400 free relay team placed 9th. The squad consisted of Thomas Farrell, Ben Maurer, Ashton Bailey and Adam Ferguson.

The group was ninth, too, in the 200 free relay. Farrell was 10th in the 100 butterfly.

Southside's Heidi Marsh was 14th in the girls 100 free.

Alma senior Luke Pitts was fifth (02:01.92) in the 200 freestyle at the 5A state swim meet in Russellville.

Pitts finished sixth (00:55.03) in the 100 free. The Airedales tied for 12th overall with 50 team points.

Alma sophomore Ian Holland was fifth (01:00.05) in the 100 fly. He placed ninth in the 100 backstroke.