The 2020 Tim Smith Memorial Wild Game Banquet will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29.

The event includes door prizes, a silent auction, music, food, and grand prizes. The guest speaker will be Ralph Meeker with the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission.

Tickets are $5 for ages 16 and up, ages 15 and younger get a free ticket.

Tickets may be purchased at the Glendale Baptist Church office, at Main Street Exchange, or at the Black Dog Meat Company.

Doors will open at 5:15 p.m. and the program is scheduled to begin at 6.