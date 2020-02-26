The stay at the district tournament in Hector for Magazine’s senior high teams last week was one game each.

While the boys game on Monday was a three point game at one point before a 63-45 loss to Johnson County Westside, the Tuesday night girls game was a particularly bitter pill as a 16-point lead with 51 seconds left in the third quarter turned into a 55-54 loss to the host school.

Hector 55 Lady Rattlers 54

With under a minute to go in the third quarter play had to be stopped to address an injury that occurred away from the ball and Jordyn Krigbaum left the game holding her head and Magazine leading 44-28.

Krigbaum had played a key part in building that lead.

The Lady Rattlers led 12-10 when the second quarter started and Krigbaum hit a 3 on the first possession of the quarter.

After a 3 by Kiara Vasquez, Krigbaum scored on an assist from Kylie Robinson and it was 20-12 with 6:02 left in the first half.

A pair of free throws by Vasquez pushed it to a 10-point lead and after a 3 by Hector’s Molly Haney, a free throw by Tannea Thomas and two more 3s by Krigbaum gave her 11 points in the quarter and had Magazine (14-10) up 29-15.

Before the half the lead was as many as 18 at 35-17 but Hector was able to cut it to 35-21 on a free throw and a 3, both by Faith Barnett.

Vaquez had scored five third quarter points, had an assist on a Robinson basket and Raymie Davis had assisted Hannah Green as the lead was built to 44-28.

Out of the inbound following the Krigbaum injury Vasquez was tagged with an offensive foul.

Pleading her case that she was held, drew a technical from a different official and she went to the bench with four fouls.

That gave the Lady Rattlers seven fouls in the half but Hector, who had twice lost to the Lady Rattlers, proceeded to shoot both the technical shots and a one-and-one that was ultimately missed.

Between the 51 second mark and a foul on a shot at the buzzer the Lady Wildcats were able to cut seven points off the lead, to 44-35.

Before that point Davis was whistled for her fourth foul as well and Thomas then had three, after having one before the technical whistle.

In the fourth quarter Hector continued to chip away, especially after Davis fouled out on another offensive foul call setting a screen, and then Vasquez and Thomas went to the bench in an eight second span.

Hector ultimately drew even at 52-52 but Robinson, who scored every Magazine point in the final quarter and finished with 18, hit two free throws with 47.2 seconds to go to give Magazine the lead back.

After it was tied again the Lady Rattlers were unable to go back in front and a foul, on Krigbaum, gave Hector a chance to go in front and Ash Avey made one of two free throws to do so.

Magazine took its final time out with 9.7 seconds to go and set up a play for Robinson, who did get the ball, drove to the goal, wound up on the floor with no whistle and Hector snagged the ball and ultimately a regional berth.

Westside 63 Rattlers 45

Early on the Rattlers were able to counter the Rebels, drawing even twice before a Jacob Hall basket, on a Brady Watson assist, gave them a 9-7 lead.

Watson scored himself after the game the Rebels tied it again, and it was 11-9.

Westside got a free throw from Austin Bartlett before the quarter ended with Magazine in front, 11-10.

Quietly, that started a 13-0 run that saw the Rebels lead 22-11 before Watson finally scored to make it 22-13.

Watson would finish with 10 points and nine rebounds for the Rattlers.

Out of the intermission Watson scored again and Jack Kirbo assisted Hall to make it 22-17 but Westside again scored 10 straight before a 3 by Hall, on another Kirbo assist, made it 32-20.

It was 35-20 when Magazine (4-18) ran off 12 in a row of their own in the late third and early fourth quarter to cut it to 35-32 on a 3 by Ashton Droemer.

The Rattlers even had a possession in a one-score game but turned the ball over and Westside proceeded to score the next nine points to lead 44-32 and, after a basket by Droemer, scored six more to lead by 16.

Droemer, who finished with 12 points, scored the next five Rattler points and after a pair of free throws by Kirbo — Magazine’s only one-and-one chance in the entire game, it was 52-41 with 1:34 left.

Westside’s final 11 points came on free throws as Magazine tried to stop the clock.

Kirbo and Hall both scored seven points in their final games as Rattlers.