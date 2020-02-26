CHARLESTON — Baylee King is batting her long eye lashes, carefully trying to put into words what it means to play sports for the Charleston Tigers.

Like all good teammates, the girl flashing by in the No. 5 jersey doesn't want to leave anyone out.

"It's all about pride," she said. "The Charleston community ... it's hard to put into words."

King gathers her thoughts and, like dribbling through a sea of defenders, turns on the jets.

"When I walk into the gas station, there's this this group of old men sitting at a table reading the newspaper, and they know everything about basketball," King said. "They don't go to one game but they know how everyone plays."

Charleston (25-2) battles Bergman (26-11) today at the 3A regional tournament in Waldron.

King and her teammates have won 77 games over the last three seasons with a smothering defensive effort — the type of effort that led to a 2018 state championship run.

"I think ever since we won the state championship game, and even making it there, people don't expect it from us because we're small," King said. "We don't have anyone big. A couple of years ago, they didn't expect us to get as far as we did.

"I think our whole community is proud, and it makes me really proud to wear that Charleston Tiger jersey."

Two years ago, King and fellow senior starters Lexi Grandison, Payton Rucker and Raegan Oldridge latched on to one of those magical post-season runs that culminated with Charleston beating Mountain View in the 3A finals.

"There was a lot of pressure on us as sophomores," King said. "But we came out there and kind of went a little deeper in the playoffs than people thought."

The real family atmosphere, however, is the one within the team itself. Coach Jason Rucker isn't afraid to trade harsh banter with his players during the game — none of which seems to bother players.

"We're around him more than we are our own family," King said. "We mess around every practice and joke around with him. In the moment, in the game, he might get on to us. But when it comes to practice or outside of basketball he's awesome. He would help us with anything."

Jason Rucker is always on-call.

"The other day I had a flat tire, and he made sure I made it where I was going," King said. "He followed me all the way. He would do anything for anyone, and we're really grateful for that."

King's personal fanfare will be at her side today in Waldron. Her family travels well.

"My mom and dad, my grandparents and my aunts and uncles, they come to every game," King said. "Last year we played at Osceola, and they came to every game."