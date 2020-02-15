GREENWOOD — Vilonia girls basketball coach Alvin Riley, still riding a wave of emotion, summed up Friday's 62-60 win over Greenwood in one sentence.

"It's hard to hang on when you're playing that bunch," he said.

Junior Lauren Patterson scored 22 points and the Lady Eagles hit 11 3-pointers over the first three quarters before holding on by the skin of their teeth.

"They (Vilonia) played a great first half and I told our kids I did a terrible job of trying to adjust our defense," Greenwood coach Clay Reeves said. "We changed it a little bit at the half and our kids adjusted to it."

Down 14 with five minutes left in the third quarter, Greenwood hit another gear and quickly closed to within three (55-52) on two Ally Sockey free throws with 5:43 left to play.

"We practice that all the time," Reeves said. "Our kids fought back and gave us a great chance. It showed me what we have to work on. That will make us a lot better."

The Eagles (21-2, 9-1) still have a tough game left in two weeks when Little Rock Christian comes calling.

"They (Greenwood) have the tie-breaker over us, if it comes down to that, but if we win out it won't matter," Riley said. "That's our play — to not lose again."

"Close games like this, like the one we had last Friday with Little Rock Christian, that's what makes you study the game harder as a coach," Reeves said. "It makes players become better players, because the more you're in that situation, it's going to make you better players."

Greenwood (18-5, 8-2) took a 15-12 lead late in the first quarter before the Eagles tied the game at 15. Vilonia then hit 7-of-13 field goal attempts in the second quarter on its way to building a 35-24 halftime lead.

Riley, however, knew the game was far from over.

Led by Kinley Fisher's poise, and the gritty play of Jaelin Glass, Greenwood fought back.

Fisher led all scorers with 26 points and Glass added 22.

"To beat them here is a really, really big game for us," Riley said. "Good teams have to weather adversity, because when you're playing a good team they're not going to quit. I told them, 'They're going to come at you with everything they've got, and you've got to hang on to the ball.'

"With them, if you go a hundred miles an hour and don't ever change speeds, you're asking for trouble."