A legendary rodeo clown who spent decades performing in rodeos throughout the country passed away Wednesday night following a performance of the 55th Annual Dixie National Rodeo and Livestock Show in Mississippi.

Lecile Harris, 83, died in his sleep after the show in Jackson. Word spread quickly throughout the rodeo community.

Denny Flynn of Old Fort Days Rodeo said he'd known Harris for a long time.

"I first met him in 1974, when I started riding pro rodeos," Flynn said. "I'd see him from time to time. Then with him coming here, you got to know him really well."

Harris started out as a bull rider but switched to comedy after being injured at age 52. He was also a drummer in the Memphis area during the 1950s and 60s, and played football at the University of Tennessee-Martin.

Harris also appeared in a number of movies, including "The Last Days of Frank and Jesse James,” “Final Chapter: Walking Tall” and “W.W. and the Dixie Dancekings."

He was an Old Fort Days mainstay for 20 years or longer, Flynn said.

Born in Lake Cormorant, Mississippi, Harris gained popularity after starring in the television show “Hee Haw” as well as roles in other TV shows and movies.

Harris was inducted into the Mississippi Rodeo Hall of Fame, the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame and won the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association award for Clown of the Year five times.

“All of us involved at the Dixie National are truly saddened," Mississippi Fair Commission executive director Steve Hutton said in the news release. "We all send our love and wishes to Lecile’s family, friends and adoring fans around the world.”

"He was wanting to retire this year," Flynn said. "He had to fulfill some contracts he had. But he had said he wanted his last show ever to be here, and then this happened."