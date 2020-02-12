Ethan Pirraglia of Booneville signed a national letter of intent to play college football at Northeastern State University in Tahlaquah, Okla.

A ceremony held in the high school auditorium held Thursday was a simulation as Pirraglia had actually signed with the RiverHawks on national signing day on Wednesday.

Pirraglia was joined on stage by his father, stepmother, mother, and uncle for the signing.

Pirraglia picked Northeastern over other offers from Missouri Southern State, Arkansas Tech, and Harding University. He had initially committed to Tech.

“They were the first ones to offer me and I felt like they were more interested in me the whole time through, and it was more (scholarship) money,” Pirraglia said of the switch.

The Northeastern campus is Tahlaquah is roughly twice the distance what it would have been to Tech in Russellville.

As a member of the Division II Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association, the RiverHawk schedule also features games in Missouri, Kansas, and Nebraska.

Pirraglia feels like he has a chance to play early in his career and Jordan Pirraglia said the plans are for his 6’ 2 1/2” son to bulk up from his current 255 to about 290.

The RiverHawk program is in a rebuilding mode, coming off consecutive 0-11 seasons.

The school last won a double overtime game against Missouri Southern State on Oct. 28, 2017 and won as many as four games in 2012.

However, in 2011 the RiverHawks played in the Mineral Water Bowl against Minnesota State in a 7-5 season.

In a Twitter announcement on Wednesday, Pirraglia is pictured in a Northeastern uniform sporting the number 74.

The RiverHawk uniform inventory has no 73, which he wore in Booneville, but Ethan Pirraglia says he’s been told that will change.

While at Booneville Pirraglia was a member of three straight conference title teams and was a starter for the 2018 state title team.

He was All Conference twice, All State in 2019, picked for the Arkansas High School Coaches Association’s All Star game in June. He was also named to the Times Record’s Best of the River Valley Preps team and an all area team by KFSM TV Channel 5.

Besides Pirraglia, Northeastern also signed Kevan Jones of Cedarville from the 3A-1 Conference.