The Magazine Lady Rattlers got off to a slow start but took a one-point lead by halftime, then proceeded to bury Hackett Friday night at Diamondback Arena, winning 54-33.

The win ended a three game losing streak, evened the Lady Rattlers’ conference mark at 5-5, and improved their overall record to 12-9 going into the final week of the regular season.

The Rattlers (4-15, 1-9) took a seven point lead to the fourth quarter but saw the Hornets heat up from the outside and five 3 pointers later Hackett took a 44-38 win.

Lady Rattlers 54 Hackett 33

Hackett scored the first nine points of the game, the Lady Rattlers scored the next eight, and Hackett finished the quarter with the next six points for a 15-8 lead.

Six times in the second quarter the Lady Rattlers had the ball trailing by three points or less. On one such possession Kylie Robinson scored to cut a Hackett lead to 19-18.

It was a 3 by Jordyn Krigbaum at the 1:33 mark of the second quarter that gave Magazine its first lead at 21-19.

A free throw by Hackett’s Jordan Duncan would make it 21-20 at the half.

Autumn Neal gave the Lady Hornets the lead back 18 seconds into the second half and Krigbaum hit another 3 just 12 seconds later and Magazine was back in front 24-22 and would not trail again.

Kiara Vasquez stretched the lead to 26-22 and after Faith Thomas cut it to 26-24 with 3:38 left in the third quarter the Lady Rattlers pushed it to an eight point lead on a three-point play by Robinson before Neal hit a 3 to cut it to 32-27.

The Lady Rattlers then went on a 14-0 run, 10 of which came in the final 1:46 of the third quarter, and it was 46-27 with 5:17 to play.

Krigbaum, who scored 13 points in the game, started the run. Robinson scored eight points in the run and, with 15 second half points, finished with 19 points to go with 12 rebounds.

Robinson’s third three point play of the second half made it a 20 point game before Vasquez hit a couple of free throws and became the third Lady Rattler in double figures, scoring 12 points to go with 13 rebounds.

Free throws by Carlee Parrish and Taryn Leslie closed out the scoring by the Lady Rattlers.

Hackett 44 Rattlers 38

The Rattlers trailed until a Kaedon Trejo tied the game with 2:40 left in the half and a Brady Watson basket made it 17-15 1:52 before the intermission.

The Hornets went back in front on a 3 by Dylan Katz to lead 18-17 at the half. Katz would lead all players with 14 points.

Trejo hit a 3 to start the second half scoring for the first of three lead changes in the third quarter, which included a basket by Cameron Raggio to make it 22-21 with 4:43 to go in the quarter.

A Trejo basket made it 24-21 and after Hackett got back within one Raggio hit a pair of free throws and a basket by Jacob Hall made it 28-23.

A free throw by Austin Cowell cut it to 28-24 but Ashton Droemer was fouled on a 3 and hit all three free throws for a 31-24 edge.

Cash Oliver started the fourth quarter scoring with a 3 and, after Nate Bryan converted both ends of a one-and-one, Katz hit another and it was 33-30 with 5:55 remaining.

Watson scored to push the lead back to five before Oliver hit his second 3 of the quarter and it was 35-33.

A couple of Hall free throws made it 37-33 with 4:02 to go.

When Trejo was unable to add to the lead at the free throw line, Jake Fisher made it a two point game and Oliver hit his third 3 to give Hackett a 38-37 lead.

Oliver’s fourth 3 of the quarter — accounting for all 12 of his points in the game — gave the Hornets a 41-37 lead with 2:39 remaining.

Raggio scored once from the free throw line to make it 41-38 but the Rattlers would not score again and Hackett got free throws from Fisher and Zach Gragg, who scored 11 on the night, to put it away.

Raggio finished with 10 points and eight rebounds for the Rattlers, with four blocked shots.

Hackett 45 Jr. Lady Rattlers 25

A 10-0 run by Hackett had the Junior Lady Rattlers down 17-5 with 4:54 left in the first quarter and Hackett would lead by as many as 17 before halftime.

After that Magazine (4-11, 0-6) scored the next six points to get within 27-16 but only scored one more third quarter point and Hackett was up 38-16.

Elizabeth Greek scored four fourth quarter points and finished with a team high nine in the game.