As was the case the first time Magazine and Danville met, the Rattlers fell behind by double digits, staged a rally, and came up short.

Unlike the first meeting when the Rattlers took a short-lived lead, this time the Little Johns kept Magazine at bay, pulling out to a 41-33 win.

The Lady Rattlers were, for seven minutes, taking all the league front-runners could dish out, before an extended scoring drought allowed the Lady Little Johns to open a 32-point lead by halftime on the way to a 69-19 win.

The opener of the night also went to Danville over the Junior Rattlers who trailed by 25 before getting within 45-36.

Danville 41 Rattlers 33

The Little Johns scored the first five points of the game and eventually led 9-2 before baskets by Brady Watson and Ashton Droemer got Magazine within 9-7 through a quarter.

Kaedon Trejo and Cameron Raggio buckets had Magazine within 14-11 with 1:11 to go in the first half and the Rattlers actually got the ball back with it still a one possession game.

Two turnovers and a collision on the Magazine end with no foul led to three Danville baskets and a 20-11 lead at the half.

It was also the start of a 10-0 run that saw the lead reach 24-11 early in the third quarter.

The Little Johns went on to open a 31-17 lead with 2:20 to play in the third quarter before Magazine made a move.

It started simply enough with a 3 from Droemer, who led the Rattlers with 13 points. A conventional three point play by Droemer started the fourth quarter scoring and it was 31-23.

Raggio, who blocked four second half shots and five in the game, scored then assisted Dromer for a 3 and Trejo scored to make it 33-30 with 3:41 to play.

Trejo had an opportunity to get the Rattlers closer but missed on two free throws with 3:14 to play.

He hit one with 2:06 left to make it 35-31 but Terrell Macon scored and added a free throw with 1:18 left to push it to 38-31.

Jacob Hall scored on Magazine’s next possession but it would be the final Rattler points of the night.

In the final minute Danville got a single free throw from Josh Street, who had 13 rebounds in the game, and two more from Macon, who led the Little Johns with 15 points.

Danville 69 Lady Rattlers 19

The Lady Rattlers took a 2-0 lead on a Hannah Green basket and after Kylie Robinson scored from inside the arc, at the free throw line, and from outside the arc it was 10-8 with 2:20 to play in the first quarter.

The score had not changed when Kiara Vasquez was whistled for her third foul with 44.3 seconds left in the quarter.

Lydia Stanley missed two free throws as a result of the foul call but Danville came away with a rebound.

Hally Rial then hit a 3 and Rial scored after after a steal to make it 15-8 after a quarter.

With foul trouble mounting — Vasquez got her fourth, Green had a couple, and Raymie Davis had two herself — Danville, which was assessed two fouls in the half, forced turnovers and scored easy baskets, taking a 41-9 lead as the only second quarter point for Magazine was a free throw by Green.

Early in the third quarter Robinson and Vasquez both hit 3s but the only other points in the quarter was another 3 from Jordyn Krigbaum.

By the end of the third quarter it was really ugly as Vasquez had fouled out and Robinson had left the game after re-aggravating an injury and Danville, which was not called for a foul in the quarter, was leading 57-18.

The only Magazine point of the final quarter came on a free throw by Carlee Parrish in the final minute on what was Danville’s fifth foul of the night.

Danville 45 Jr. Rattlers 36

The story in this one was a fourth quarter explosion by a pair of seventh graders that saw a 25-point Danville lead cut to a single digit.

It was 41-16 with 4:19 to go in the game when Nate Smith hit a 3. Smith hit another at the 3:14 mark and it was 43-22.

Aiden Carter hit a 3 of his own and scored inside the arc to make it 45-27. Smith scored again and Allen Newbie scored after stealing an inbound pass and it was 45-31.

A 3 by Toby Allen and another basket by Carter cut it to 45-36 with 10 seconds to go.

That gave Carter seven points in the quarter and Smith eight. Sam Warner led the Rattlers with 10.