Mike Hesson of Booneville is on the ground floor of a college baseball program in Hot Springs.

The National Park College Nighthawks opened their inaugural season Saturday, Feb. 1 with a double header against Arkansas Baptist at Hot Springs World Class High School in Hot Springs.

The Nighthawks won their program opener but split with Arkansas Baptist on opening day. The teams also split two games Sunday.

A pitcher for the club, Hesson was not called upon in any of the four games.

The Nighthawks make their first road trip to Lyon College for two games on Thursday before hosting Henderson State University next Monday, Feb. 10. The regular season continues through April 26.

The Nighthawks baseball program competes as a Division II program within the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region 2. The Nighthawks are led by head coach Dillon Hargrove.

Conferfence opponents for National Park College are Carl Albert State College, Murray State College, Northern Oklahoma College-Enid, Western Oklahoma State College, Redlands Community College and Northern Oklahoma College-Tonkawa.

Hesson hit .321 and had an on base percentage of .436 for a 19-10 Bearcat team in 2019. He had eight doubles and a home run. He drove in 16 runs, scored 28 times, and walked 15 times.

On the mound last year Hesson threw a team best 53 innings with a 3.17 ERA compiling a 5-5 record and striking out 44. over 10 starts and two relief appearance.

Hesson was named to the All State Tournament Team after making two starts in the tournament.