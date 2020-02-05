With Booneville and Magazine both having a pair of players committed to play in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association’s annual all star game in Conway in June, South Logan County is sending four players to the game for the second time.

Picked for the West All Stars from Booneville are linemen Ethan Pirraglia and Cort Mizell, who both saw time on both sides of the ball in 2019, but were more dominant on opposite sides.

Picked from Magazine are Caleb Hyatt and Bryce McDowell.

Pirraglia, who will be signing a letter of intent to play college football today, made his name on the offensive line as the Bearcats ran for 3,558 yards and averaged 35.2 points per game.

Defensively Pirraglia had 28 total tackles, including 3.5 for a loss, of which 1.5 were sacks, and a pass breakup.

Mizell commanded attention from an interior defensive line position and ended up with a team best 78 total tackles. Included are four sacks and six for a loss, and two forced fumbles.

Hyatt leaves Magazine after a senior season in which he ran for 1,082 yards, leaving him second on the all time rushing chart with 3,145 yards.

McDowell was a two-way lineman in 2019. On defense he made 33 total tackles with a sack and four stops for a loss. He also forced and recovered two fumbles.

Then-Magazine’s head coach, Doug Powell was announced as an assistant for the West squad last week. He has since taken the head coaching job at Waldron.

It is Powell’s second all star assignment. He was an assistant to Josh Jones for the 2011 game, which featured Magazine’s John Terry and Booneville’s Talor Tatterson, Weston Hughes, and Brock May.

Invitations to the game were previously tied to outstanding back or outstanding lineman designations with the roster completed after those who opt out of playing.

While the top back and lineman of a conference are still designated, the current method of completing the roster is to fill it with those committed to play.

Pirraglia and Mizell bring to 49 the total of Bearcats to be invited to play in the game. It is the 11th time two or more Bearcats were picked for the roster including the second straight as Carson Ray was invited and declined last year but Marcus Nichols accepted, as did Ethan Dobbs.

Hyatt and McDowell are the second duo to represent Magazine, joining Cory Chambers and Josh Dority in 2012. They are sixth and seventh Rattlers invited to play.