There were nine lead changes over the final 1:06 of the third and the fourth quarter in Mountainburg Friday night before the Dragons pulled out a 41-39 win over the Magazine Rattlers.

The thriller that saw a 3-pointer by Waylon Cluck with 5.1 seconds win it and complete a sweep for Mountainburg after a 46-36 win in the senior girls game and a 37-20 win in the junior high girls game that started the evening.

Mountainburg 41 Rattlers 39

After Kaedon Trejo matched a Waylon Cluck 3 pointer the game was tied at 3-3 but Cluck hit his second 3 to give the Dragons the lead back and Mountainburg led the rest of the quarter.

Trejo’s second 3 of the night tied the score at 14-14 with 6:09 to go in the first half but the Dragons went back in front when Cluck hit three straight free throws after being fouled on a try for three.

That started a run of 9-2 by the Dragons to finish the half up 23-16. The only points for the Rattlers the rest of the half came on single free throws by Cameron Raggio and Ashton Droemer.

Cluck, who scored 21, started the second half with another 3 and Mountainburg had a double digit lead.

Trejo answered with his third 3 and Magazine quietly started a 13-0 run than included a pair of baskets by Raggio, one by Brady Watson and a free throw and conventional three point play by Droemer that gave the Rattlers (4-13, 1-7 Conference 2A-4) their first lead at 29-26 with 1:06 to play in the third quarter.

Mountainburg’s Zach Jones, who pulled down 14 rebounds, scored the next four points and the Dragons were back in front at the end of the quarter, 30-29.

Trejo, who led the Rattlers with 14 points, hit his fourth 3 to start the fourth quarter scoring and Magazine was back in front.

Droemer gave the Rattlers another lead with 4:41 to play and Watson, on an assist from Raggio made it 36-35with 1:02 remaining.

It was Cluck who came through for Mountainburg with a 3 to make it 38-36 with 47 seconds to go.

Although the Rattlers couldn’t retake the lead on the ensuing possession they got a break when Sam Ortleib missed the front end of a one-and-one and with 29.4 seconds to go.

Raggio scored to tie it and added the third point for the foul and it was 39-38 with 17.9 seconds left.

Raggio finished the game with 12 points, six rebounds, and he blocked six shots.

Out of a time out call with 14.7 to play, Cluck hit his sixth 3 to make it 41-39.

Magazine took a time out of their own to set up a play but a high pass sailed out of bounds as time expired.

Mountainburg 46 Lady Rattlers 36

Early on it was Kiara Vasquez keeping the Lady Rattlers (11-8, 4-4) in the game. Late it was Jordyn Krigbaum heating up to try to stage a rally.

The Lady Rattlers turned the ball over three times before two minutes were gone, Mountainburg built a 7-0 lead and never trailed, and head coach Randy Loyd had burned two time outs.

Still with Vasquez scoring all seven of her team’s first quarter points it was 13-7 with 55 seconds left in the quarter but the Lady Dragons pushed it to 17-7 before the quarter ended.

Vasquez would score Magazine’s first nine points and after the deficit reached 16, she hit a 3 to make it 28-15 which was the halftime score.

It was Vasquez, who finished with 18 points, scoring again with 55 seconds to go in the third quarter to make it 32-24 and the Lady Rattlers actually had a possession with the score unchanged but could further pare the lead.

Instead the Lady Dragons got a conventional three point play from Maley Brooks to push it back to 35-24.

After it was 37-24 Krigbaum hit her first of three fourth quarter 3s and after Hannah Green again cut it to a 10 point deficit, Krigbaum’s second 3 mad it 41-32 with 4:34 left.

Vasquez and Kylie Robinson had a chance to get their side closer but they missed three free throws.

Krigbaum came through with another 3 to cut it to 43-35 with 3:01 left.

Mountainburg then spread the floor and worked the clock getting an easy basket from Maddux McDonald to make it a 10 point game again with 1:29 left.

The lone points the rest of the way were free throws. Green, who pulled down 14 rebounds, accounted for the Lady Rattler point.

Brooks led Mountainburg with 16, Jordan Watkins added 12, and Annie Beasley 10.

Mountainburg 37 Jr. Lady Rattlers 20

Head coach Randy Loyd took a time out with his team facing a 7-1 deficit and the Lady Rattlers (4-9, 0-5) responded with baskets by Kenzie Robinson and Elizabeth Greek.

Unfortunately it was the last basket by the Lady Rattlers until Greek scored again with 16 seconds left in the half and Mountainburg answered with a 3 to lead 20-8 at the intermission.

With Sydney Erp accounting for the only third quarter points the Lady Rattlers were down 32-10.

Destiny Corley and Ana Mikles both scored five fourth quarter points, giving Mikles a team high six for the night.