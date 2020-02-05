With sickness depleted rosters Magazine’s basketball teams stood little of a chance Tuesday night at home against Lavaca.

It didn’t help that both senior high teams were facing teams to they had previous fallen to this season with the boys especially in entertaining a 22-win squad.

Lavaca 62 Lady Rattlers 44

With starter Jordyn Krigbaum home sick and Tannea Thomas, who started in her absence, leaving the game with an ankle injury, once Raymie fouled out, the Lady Rattlers were down to five players.

Unfortunately it had been decided long before that as Lavaca scored the game’s first 14 points before Kiara Vasquez and Davis hit 3s to make it 14-6.

Three straight baskets by Sierra Lamb had the Lady Golden Arrows up 20-8 after a quarter and the Lavaca was on an 11-0 run that would make it 27-8.

Vasquez hit another 3 to make it 27-11 but Lavaca would go on to lead by as many as 24 before halftime.

The deficit reached a game high 27 in the first minute of the third quarter before Vasquez and Thomas scored six straight for Magazine.

Carlee Parrish and Kylie Robinson scored the next eight Lady Rattler points in an equal split and, after a basket by Davis, Magazine had crept back to within 52-36 with 4:37 to play.

Lavaca responded by pushing it back to 23 before a 3 by Robinson with 2:06 left.

Vasquez scored 14 and Robinson 12 for Magazine. Lavaca’s Lindsey Morgan had 15 to lead all players as four Lady Arrows reached double figures.

Lavaca 64 Rattlers 17

Taking advantage of an inside not inhabited by Cam Raggio, Lavaca scored the first 11 points of the game before Ashton Droemer hit a pair of free throws but a Jack Kirbo basket would be the only other first half points for the home team and Lavaca led 44-4.

The Lavaca lead reached 50 for the Arrows at the 1:56 mark of the third quarter, a period that saw Brady Watson score all of his team high six points.

Lavaca led by 52 in the final quarter before a 3 by Haden Littleton and a pair of Nate Bryan buckets.

Lavaca 53 Jr. Rattlers 22

In what turned out to be their only activity of the week — when school was dismissed on Thursday and Friday due to the night number of student absences, seventh grade and junior high games with County Line were canceled — the junior high Rattlers were down 29-2 at halftime, managing only a Jackson Oliver basket.

It was 35-3 before a minute of the first half expired.

Ethan Vasquez would lead the Rattlers (2-12, 0-5 Conference 2A-4) in scoring with seven points. Sam Warner added four.