The momentum from the Booneville LadyCats’ first conference win had been blunted by a loss at Lamar last Tuesday, so the home game against Fountain Lake on Friday presented an opportunity for the team to get back on the right track.

Behind a team-record 10 three-pointers, including five by Shelby Posey, the LadyCats were able to grab the win. They needed all of the bonus shots plus a key block by Hayley Roberts with three seconds left to finally put away the 55-52 win.

“That’s the only reason we won that game,” said Coach Tim Goers, referring to the three-pointers. Booneville was 10-for-20 (50 percent) from beyond the arc and hit six threes in the third quarter.

The Bearcats carried a modest winning streak into their game with Lamar last Tuesday, but the Warriors never let the Cats get into a comfort zone and the result was an 11-point Lamar win. Booneville also couldn’t get past Fountain Lake on Friday and so fell to 11-11 overall and 5-6 in the conference.

Booneville travels to Two Rivers for a four-game set on Friday before wrapping up the conference schedule with a home game against Perryville next Tuesday.

LadyCats 55 Fountain Lake 52

The tone was set early as Shelby Posey and Heaven Sanchez hit back-to-back threes to start the game. Two Joleigh Tate baskets kept things going and BHS led 11-8 after one. Posey’s second bonus ball started the second quarter, with another Tate basket and two Baylee Moses free throws making it 18-12. But the Lady Cobras closed the half on a 11-2 run and took a 23-20 lead into the locker room.

Two Presley Hamric baskets took Fountain Lake to a seven-point lead but then Booneville started lighting it up from three-point range. Posey started the charge and Tate connected with only her fourth three of the season. A Sanchez putback tied the score and another three by Posey followed, then Sanchez connected from bonus land and was fouled. The sophomore completed the four-point play and Tate promptly added another from the corner to complete an 18-0 run. Hannah Vaughn responded and the Lady Cobras cut it to seven but Posey’s final three made it 41-31 and after a Tate layup Booneville led 43-34 after three.

Moses drove into the lane and dropped it off to Hayley Roberts for a layup to start the fourth quarter, and Brooke Turner nailed a three-ball from the corner for 48-39. But then Booneville missed two one-and-ones and Fountain Lake cut it to six before Sanchez dropped in two from the line. Moses followed suit to make it 52-44 but after a Hamric basket Booneville turned it over and the Lady Cobras’ center made another basket for 52-48. A Lindsay Wallace layup stopped that run but Hamric scored twice, the second after another LadyCat turnover, and a third miscue sent them to the line. But Savannah Iglehart missed both free throws and Posey was fouled. She hit the second shot and Hamric, trying to get a quick basket, was blocked by Roberts. She also missed a follow shot and Sanchez rebounded.

Posey finished with 17 points with Tate adding 16 and Sanchez 11. Moses’ shot was off but she grabbed eight rebounds and handed out seven assists, while Wallace took two more charges to take her season total to 24 which is tops in the state and sixth in the nation.

Fountain Lake 63 Bearcats 54

Early on, the Cobras ignored Mason Goers when he was on the outside, and the sophomore made them pay by hitting three three-pointers. The last one tied the score at 14 before an Andrew Overton basket put the Cobras ahead after one. Austin Hill fired in a three to start the second quarter but then the Cobras outscored Booneville 16-5 through the rest of the period. Overton and Colton McMullin had all of the Fountain Lake points in that run and the Cobras led 32-22 at the break.

A flurry of three-pointers helped the Bearcats cut into the lead. Hill canned two and Jacob Herrera another to cut the lead to 38-33. After FLHS made it a nine-point game again, Blake Jones and Andrew Mattson scored baskets before a McMullin three made it 45-37 after three. But Mattson converted a three-point play which was followed by a technical on the Cobras’ bench. Mattson converted a free throw and Herrera followed with a layup, making it 45-43. McMullin quieted thinga a bit with a basket, but after the Cobras hit a free throw Goers responded with two and then Mattson took a charge, leading to a Herrera layup to get BHS within one. But McMullin hit a three and Overton converted a three-point play; another Mattson free throw was followed by a Jones three and London Lee later added another triple to make it 58-54, but an Overton three-point play ended the Cats’ hopes.

Lamar 62 LadyCats 42

A Shelby Posey three-pointer put the LadyCats on top 5-4 but Lakyn Sanders followed with back-to-back three-pointers to start a 13-3 Lamar run. The Lady Warriors led 17-8 after one; Brooke Turner hit an early three-pointer in the second quarter but Lamar then scored the next nine points for 28-11. Booneville halted the bleeding by scoring the last five points of the half, with Baylee Moses picking off a Sanders pass and getting an uncontested layup to end the half to cut the Lamar lead to 12 at the break.

Lamar pushed the lead back out to 20 points but Booneville fought back with baskets by Posey, Heaven Sanchez and Lindsay Wallace. Lamar followed with a three but Joleigh Tate hit a free throw and Moses knocked down two to make it 43-29. Tate hit from 12 and a Sanchez free throw made it 46-32 before Amber Brown’s three ended the quarter. Posey and Sanchez canned three-pointers at the start of the fourth quarter to get the lead down to 13 with six minutes left but Lamar hit back with an 11-2 run.

Tate led Booneville with 12 points with Posey scoring 10 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Sanchez added eight points and seven rebounds, but Sanders, one of the premier point guards in the state, showed why with 16 points, five rebounds and nine assists.

Lamar 47 Bearcats 36

After Lamar scored the first five points the Bearcats grabbed the next six, with Jacob Herrera getting two baskets and Andrew Mattson one. Herrera also canceled out a Warrior basket to make it 8-7 but Lamar scored the last six with a Jamarey Larkin bucket putting them on top 13-8. The Warriors also scored the first 10 points of the second quarter before Zac Costa broke the drought. Mattson followed with a three-ball but Lamar still led 26-16 at the half.

Booneville got their defense going in the third quarter holding Lamar to only five points. Meanwhile, Mattson had four points and Austin Hill drilled a three, with a Mason Goers free throw narrowing the Lamar advantage to 33-26 after three. Lamar scored the first four of the fourth quarter and after Evan Escobedo dropped a three, Jerron Massengale converted a three-point play for 40-29. Costa replied with a steal and layup but LHS put in the next six to make it 46-31. Mattson had nine points and seven rebounds, with Hill and Herrera adding eight apiece.