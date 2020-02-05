After a loss at Lamar last Monday the Jr. LadyCats put on an offensive show against Fountain Lake on Friday. The team rolled up 38 points in the first half and rolled to a 55-45 win over the Lady Cobras. Karmen Kent went 8-for-8 from the field for 16 points, Lexi Franklin added 15 and Leigh Swint had a marvelous statistic line including 12 points and a team-record 8 assists.

The Jr. Bearcats knocked off Lamar last Monday behind 17 points and 16 rebounds by Dax Goff, but ran into a determined Fountain Lake team on Friday and suffered a loss.

The teams close out the regular season at Two Rivers on Friday before the conference tournament starts next Monday in Perryville.

Jr. LadyCats 55 Fountain Lake 45

Lexi Franklin got things started right with a three-pointer inside the first 15 seconds. After FLJH scored the next four, Franklin added a layup which was followed by Leigh Swint and Karmen Kent getting steals and layups. With the score 10-8, Swint drilled a three and followed with a 12-footer and another Franklin layup made it 17-8. Booneville settled for a 19-12 lead after one but came out gunning again in the second quarter. It was 20-14 when Swint started a 10-0 run with a layup. Kent had three baskets in the blitz and Franklin scored the other bucket. That made it 30-14; FL scored the next two but Kent scored six of the last eight points of the quarter, including the last layup which made it 38-20 at the half. Booneville shot a sizzling 73 percent in the first half.

The beat did not slow much in the third quarter as Kent made her last basket of the game and Layla Byrun followed with a steal and layup for 41-20. Franklin drilled another three and Byrum hit from eight, and a Swint free throw made it 48-26. Kyra Brooks finished the third quarter with a flourish by hitting a corner three-pointer to make it 51-28 after three. The fourth quarter presented an opportunity for the bench players to get some varsity minutes; Booneville got only four points in the quarter, courtesy of a Ryleigh Love basket and two free throws from Lizzy Gray.

Kent finished with 16 points and Franklin added 15, with Swint scoring 12 and dealing out eight assists, beating the old record of six which had been jointly held by five different players. The freshman also had four rebounds, five steals and two blocked shots. The LadyCats, who finished the night shooting 62 percent, had their highest point output since 1995 when they scored 65 against Ozark.

Fountain Lake 47 Jr. Bearcats 23

Ry Ray scored Booneville’s first two baskets and Dax Goff got the Jr. Cats within 7-6 with a layup. But a Cobra three-pointer ended the quarter and started Fountain Lake on a 15-0 run. Led by Colby Lambert, they had two three-point plays in the blitz that left them on top 22-6. Ray finally broke the run with a basket but that was the only Booneville points in the quarter and the Cobras led 27-8 at halftime.

Booneville tried to make a run in the third quarter as Goff sank a free throw and Booneville got baskets from Raiden Ferguson and Chase Plymale to cut the lead to 14. But FLJH hit Booneville with another 8-0 run and led 35-15 after three. Brooks Herrera opened the fourth quarter with a three-pointer and Plymale then added a three-point play but the Cobras finished on a 9-2 run. Ray led Booneville with six points, all in the first half.

Jr. Bearcats 42 Lamar 36

Colter Fisher started the game with a bang by scoring directly from the opening tip, and added two free throws to a Dax Goff basket later in the quarter. Goff would tally four more and Ry Ray also scored as Booneville led 12-5 after one. The Warriors rallied to make it 14-12 early in the second but Goff lit a pair of free throws and Raiden Ferguson converted a Goff miss from the line into a reverse layup that ended up as a three-point play. Another Goff basket kept the Warriors at bay and Booneville led 21-16 at halftime.

Lamar controlled the third quarter, even taking a one-point lead at one juncture, but Chase Plymale’s basket tied the score at 25 heading to the final period. Ray started the fourth quarter with a three-point play and Goff scored on a putback; Lamar got within two again but after a Goff free throw Brooks Herrera canned a long three-ball. This started a decisive run of 10-4, ending with a Ray layup for 40-32.

Goff had 17 points and 16 rebounds, the fourth time this season the eighth-grader has yanked down 15 or more rebounds in a game. Ray added seven and Herrera five for Booneville.

Lamar 48 Jr. LadyCats 18

Layla Byrum’s free throw was the first tally of the game but that was the only lead Booneville would enjoy. Lamar scored the next seven before Lexi Franklin got a layup and the Lady Warriors led 8-3 after one. LJH scored the next six; Leigh Swint then fired in a three-pointer but that was all for Booneville in the first half, and Lamar scored the last 13 of the second quarter to lead 27-6.

Karmen Kent started the second half like Byrum had started the first, with a free throw, but then Lamar opened a 33-7 lead before Kent and Byrum added baskets. It was 37-11 after three. Kent got a putback and Carah Miller scored on a layup in the fourth quarter, and Kyra Brooks capped the Booneville scoring with a three-pointer for her first points of the season.