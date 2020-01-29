Kylie Robinson threw in a school record 43 points Tuesday night as the Magazine Lady Rattlers closed out the first half conference play in third place.

The Lady Rattlers used Robinson’s effort, which included seven 3-pointers, to win 64-41 at Diamondback Arena on a four game night in which none of the games were particularly close.

Robinson’s record is for 5-on-5 game. Ruth Ann Loyd scored 56 in 6-on-6 play.

Lady Rattlers 64 Hector 41

It was a Raymie Davis basket that gave the Lady Rattlers a 48-25 with 0:58 to play in the third quarter, which had been Magazine’s biggest lead of the night.

A basket by Sydni Collins got the Lady Wildcats within 48-27 just before the quarter ended and Hector’s Avery Sweeny and Faith Barnett scored the first five points of the final quarter and the Lady Wildcats were down 16 with 6:48 left, 48-32.

Out of a time out called by Magazine head coach Randy Loyd, Kylie Robinson was fouled and hit both ends of a one-and-one and she converted a conventional three point play with 5:12 left and it was back to a 21-point edge at 53-32 and Robinson had 37, surpassing the 36 by Hope Raggio.

After Davis hit three of four free throws as Hector started to foul to stop the clock it was 56-34 and with the floor spread, Robinson got a pair of easy scores to push it to 60-34 with 3:08 to play.

After a 3 by Hector’s Barnett, Robinson was trying to hit her eighth 3 of the night but was leveled and went to the line where she hit two of the three tries for an 11 point quarter that gave her 43 for the night.

Davis scored Magazine’s final points, giving her seven, all in the second half, to go along with four assists.

Robinson had scored her side’s first six points on her first 3, a free throw, and a traditional basket. She scored eight more before the quarter ended, including a buzzer beating 3, her third of the quarter.

She started the second quarter scoring with another 3 and later in the quarter Kiara Vasquez went to the bench with an injury.

That left the scoring burden to Robinson and by halftime she had responded with 27 points and the Lady Rattlers opened a 34-15 lead.

Jordyn Krigbaum tossed in a 3 to start the second half scoring and Robinson hit her seventh with 3:38 left in the quarter as Magazine opened a 45-23 lead.

With Vasquez sitting most of the game, the rebounding duties fell largely to Tannea Thomas, who had a team best nine off the bench, Hannah Green, who had seven, and Robinson, who had six.

Sweeny scored 14 points to lead Hector. Collins added eight.

Hector 70 Rattlers 38

Ashton Droemer scored the first points of the night 17 seconds into the game but, led by Isaac Stanek, Hector scored the next 15 points and were never challenged.

Stanek scored 15 in the first quarter, had 23 by halftime and finished with 25 to lead all players.

A Droemer free throw finally ended the drought but with only another free throw by Watson it was 23-4 after one quarter.

The Rattlers managed 16 points in the second quarter but Stankek and Caleb Profitt, who finished with 17 points, kept the pressure on for the Wildcats as they led 45-20 at the half.

Watson scored twice early in the third quarter and Cameron Raggio scored eight straight Magazine points in the late third and early fourth quarter.

Raggio led the Rattlers with 14 points and Watson scored 13. Droemer scored nine and two Ethan Staton free throws accounted for the remaining Magazine points.

Hector 45 Jr. Lady Rattlers 22

Hector scored the first 11 points and led 17-1 after a quarter as the Lady Rattlers committed 10 turnovers.

The first three Lady Rattler points came at the free throw line before a basket by Emily Powell.

Elizabeth Greek and Braleigh McCubbin scored a team best five points and, hitting a 3 at the final buzzer, Sydney Erp scored four points.

The outing was the only one of the week for the Lady Rattlers (4-8, 0-4)

Hector 58 Jr. Rattlers 18

Hector scored the first 13 points and, after a basket by Sam Warner, scored another 11 straight.

It was 38-5 at the half and the Wildcats hit the 50-point mark with a minute to go in the third quarter.

Warner accounted for nine of the Rattler points in the game.